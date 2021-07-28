Virginia Children's Theatre Names Anna Locklear As The 2021-2022 Sarabeth Hammond Scholarship Recipient

Producing Artistic Director Brett J. Roden, along with the staff and board of Virginia Children's Theatre has announced that Anna Locklear will receive the Sarabeth Hammond Scholarship for the 2021-2022 Season.



The Sarabeth Hammond Scholarship was created in memory of beloved youth actor, Sarabeth Hammond, whose vibrant life was tragically cut short in December 2016. The Sarabeth Hammond Scholarship is awarded annually to a young theatre artist in honor of the fearless spirit that Sarabeth exhibited when she participated with VCT in classes, productions, or in mentoring younger students.

The yearly recipient will be allowed to enroll in as many VCT classes and camps as they desire for the upcoming season, have private coaching sessions with VCT professional artists and also be guaranteed casting in a VCT mainstage production.



Anna Locklear receives this award because of her leadership, superb talent and dedication to Virginia Children's Theatre. Patrons have most recently seen Anna on the VCT stage in Mary Poppins, Jr. "We could not be more pleased to congratulate Anna Locklear as our 21-22 Sarabeth Hammond Scholarship recipient," says Roden. "Anna is extremely talented, driven, kind, hardworking and is the first one to encourage and help those around her. I could not think of a more fitting individual to carry Sarabeth's legacy!"

"I can't help but get excited every year a new recipient is announced," says VCT Board Member and Sarabeth's mother Carolina LaRocca Hammond. "It brings our family such joy to know that Sarabeth's legacy is alive and well by helping children live out their dreams in the performing arts. We are grateful to those who have continually supported Sarabeth's scholarship!"

Past Recipients of the Sarabeth Hammond Scholarship are:

2017-2018 Season - Olivia Goodman

2018-2019 Season - Adalynn Eller and Brandon West

2019-2020 Season - Jasper Moore and Charlotte Pearl

2020-2021 Season - Ann Marie Thorell



Anna Locklear is a 15 year old homeschooler, who lives on a farm in Franklin County, VA. She could not be more grateful to receive the Sarabeth Hammond Scholarship and cannot thank everyone responsible enough for giving her this scholarship. Anna has been involved in theatre since she was 6, starting with Missoula Children's Theatre. This fall Anna will have been a Patriot Player at Patrick Henry Community College for five years! Her first role was Jane Banks in Mary Poppins and her most recent roles were Elsa in Frozen, Jr. and Lucky in You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown. Anna has been with Virginia Children's Theatre for about a year and a half but her time with VCT has been nothing but amazing. Her first show with VCT was Aladdin, Jr. where she had a blast playing the Genie! Anna was also in Songs of the Past: A VCT Concert and Mary Poppins, Jr. You will also see her in OZ: A Staged Concert this summer. Anna has been a member of the Youth Professional Ensemble since January of 2020 and has learned so very much since then. She has no idea where she would be if she had not joined VCT. Anna loves everyone greatly and is so thankful for all of the theatre family she has gained by being with VCT. Anna is thankful for her friends, family, and for the Lord her Savior.