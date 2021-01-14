Virginia Children's Theatre Announces Year-Round Kaleidoscope Programming

Brett Roden, Producing Artistic Director of Virginia Children's Theatre, announced today that the theatre plans to offer CLUB K as an Academy class year-round, modeled after their summer Kaleidoscope program. CLUB K is a multi-disciplinary, inclusive arts program offered to students with a range of developmental disabilities to train them in all aspects of arts education. The first installment of CLUB K will be offered on Mondays virtually during VCT's Winter 2021 Academy, beginning on January 25, 2021.

Children challenged by complex disabilities are often marginalized in the cultural community and lack access to the arts. The Kaleidoscope program is the first and only class of its kind in the region, offering children and young adults with exceptional abilities a safe and creative community that expands awareness of others, awareness of self, range of emotional contact, physical self-control, and empathy. Exceptional youth and their families need to know that they are valued, they are championed, and that they belong. This program works to ensure that all children - of all abilities - have access to the benefits of arts education. Students will learn about the theatre arts creative process, while being actively empowered to inspire and create on their own and as part of a collective. Students will participate in theatre activities to include singing, painting, spoken poetry, musical instrumentation, and acting.

"We are incredibly excited to be able to include a new offering, Club K, into our regular Academy line-up," says VCT Director of Education Brynn Scozzari. "Club K is a branch of Kaleidoscope, a summer camp that is specifically designed for friends with special needs and abilities. VCT is constantly evolving to be inclusive to all of our actor friends, and officially instating a year-round offering of Club K is a no-brainer! We are also very excited to be able to continue to offer theatre education to students throughout the Roanoke Valley and beyond. We recognize that this is a time when expression is more important than ever, and to be able to provide a safe space for our students to explore self-expression through the performing arts is a gift that we are more than happy to provide."



CLUB K will be offered to students virtually, therefore students from all over the nation will be able to participate. Virginia Children's Theatre has a long history of touring productions all throughout the state and the company is thrilled to be able to now offer Academy classes to students all throughout the U.S. "The Kaleidoscope program is so near and dear to all of our hearts at VCT," says VCT Producing Artistic Director Brett Roden. "We are thrilled to be spreading our wings nationwide with this opportunity virtually year-round."

Kari Sullivan, Associate Artist with Virginia Children's Theatre and founder of Kaleidoscope Camp, will teach CLUB K. "After years of waiting and dreaming, I am thrilled beyond comparison to be offering year-round Kaleidoscope programming," says Sullivan. "The stars we serve (individuals living with special, exceptional needs) flourish during our yearly summer camp. They change the lives of those involved forever. And not to mention, we have an amazing time creating fun, inspirational, and therapeutic art. The concept of bringing Kaleidoscope to the year-round VCT Academy has been carefully planned, and will be fully inclusive of all levels and all special needs. I cannot be more proud to be an Associate Artist at Virginia Children's Theatre, implementing this next phase in our Kaleidoscope program. VCT's willingness not only to open their arms fully to these stars, but paving the way for them to shine year-round is heartwarming. 2021 deserves some happy news, and as far as I'm concerned, this is a great way to start."