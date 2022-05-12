Virginia Children's Theatre Announces Summer Camps

Virginia Children's Theatre has announced that Academy Summer Camps will return in full capacity for 2022. Every year VCT offers Summer Camps for students in Pre-K through 12th grade. Summer Camp offerings will run from June 13 through August 5, 2022 and be held at the theatre's Academy within Greene Memorial United Methodist Church (402 2nd Street SW).

VCT Theatre Academy seeks to show young people a world where imagination and creative expression thrive: The theatre! VCT classes and camps are perfect for serious, aspiring performers AND for students who just want to have fun. VCT Theatre Academy classes and camps offer high-quality music, theatre and dance instruction by industry professionals. All Summer Camps are week-long, Monday through Friday day camps. At the conclusion of each camp, participants will have the opportunity to perform in a showcase.



"This summer is full of fun camps that are filled with a lot of musical elements, especially in our camps themed around Encanto, Moana, and some of the most popular contemporary Broadway titles," says VCT Director of Education Brynn Scozzari. "Of course, if students are more of an actor, we also have plenty of opportunities to play in the world of Shakespeare (featuring an age-appropriate script for Twelfth Night) and even to infinity and beyond with our script based on the new Disney movie, Lightyear! And as always, we will be offering our beloved Cirque du VCT camp and Kaleidoscope - our camp for friends with special needs and abilities. It's going to be a summer that is adventurous and fun!"



For more information, patrons may contact VCT at 540.400.7795. Registration for Summer Camp is available online at VirginiaChildrensTheatre.org.