Virginia Children's Theatre Announces Ann Marie Thorell as the Recipient of the Sarabeth Hammond Scholarship

Producing Artistic Director Brett J. Roden, along with the staff and board of Virginia Children's Theatre (VCT), have announced that Ann Marie Thorell will receive the Sarabeth Hammond Scholarship for the 2020- 2021 Season.

The Sarabeth Hammond Scholarship was created in memory of beloved youth actor, Sarabeth Hammond, whose vibrant life was tragically cut short in December 2016. The Sarabeth Hammond Scholarship will be awarded annually to a young theatre artist in honor of the fearless spirit that Sarabeth exhibited when she participated with VCT in classes, productions, or in counseling special needs students. The yearly recipient will be allowed to enroll in as many VCT classes and camps as they desire for the upcoming season and also be guaranteed casting in two upcoming VCT productions.

Ann Marie Thorell receives this award because of her leadership and dedication to Virginia Children's Theatre over the years. Patrons have most recently seen Ann Marie on the VCT stage in Matilda, Annie, You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown and many more productions. "Ann Marie has continuously dedicated herself to VCT over many years," says VCT Producing Artistic Director Brett J. Roden. "She is passionate, talented, kind, extremely hard working and a true leader. She is more than deserving of the scholarship and embodies the many wonderful qualities of Sarabeth Hammond."

Past Recipients of the Sarabeth Hammond Scholarship are:

2017-2018 Season - Olivia Goodman

2018-2019 Season - Adalynn Eller and Brandon West

2019-2020 Season - Jasper Moore and Charlotte Pearl

Ann Marie Thorell, a sophomore at Hidden Valley High School, is honored to be the recipient of the Sarabeth Hammond Scholarship. She was fortunate to have performed alongside Sarabeth and admired her as a person and actor. Her favorite credits include Matilda, Annie, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever (Virginia Children's Theatre), and Romeo and Juliet (Mill Mountain Theatre). Ann Marie sings with the HVHS Vocal Ensemble and is a member of the Youth Professional Ensemble at VCT and the Music Theatre Conservatory at MMT. She is also a student of the Kevin Jones Performing Arts Studio.

