Virginia Children's Theatre Announces 15th Season

Brett J. Roden, Producing Artistic Director for Virginia Children's Theatre (VCT), announced tonight the Company's upcoming 2022-2023 Season of productions. VCT is the valley's only professional theatre with programming designed specifically for youth, schools and their families. The 2022-2023 Season will be the company's 15th season and the season is packed with plenty of fan favorites.



The season begins with the classic tale of THE SECRET GARDEN. This musical adaptation is a timeless tale filled with love, hope and adventure. For the holiday season, VCT will enchant audiences with a beloved Disney fairytale full of magic and love as they present BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. Once again Virginia Children's Theatre will tackle tough issues that face teens with an original production through the VCT4TEENS program. LIFT EVERY VOICE, based on a true story, is a play focusing on racism in the U.S. Providing youth actors an opportunity to learn, rehearse and stage a play in one week during Spring Break, the VCT KIDS ON STAGE production for this season will be WILLY WONKA, JR. For spring 2023, adventure, comedy and fantasy fill the stage as VCT presents JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH, THE MUSICAL. This production will be performed on the mainstage and also tour all over the state. Back by popular demand, VCT will showcase a summer concert packed with music and dance as the theatre celebrates the music of Disney with A WHOLE NEW WORLD: A CELEBRATION OF DISNEY.



"VCT brings audiences another larger than life season of top-notch theatre including Broadway style musicals, an issued based play, our annual KIDS ON STAGE Jr production, our spring TYA (Theatre for Young Audiences) touring musical and a live concert," says Roden. "This is a season of love, hope and enchantment and it is filled to the brim with adventure! We hope audiences will join us for our 15th season, to fill their hearts with love, laughter and so much more."



Tickets to the Company's 2022-2023 Season will go on sale in summer 2022. For more information, patrons may contact VCT at 540.400.7795. Information is also available online at VirginiaChildrensTheatre.org.

THE SECRET GARDEN

Jefferson Center

October 7-8, 2022



Unlock your imagination with the classic and beloved tale brought to life through stunning and mesmerizing melodies. The Secret Garden is magical and enchanting for people of all ages. When young Mary loses her parents to a cholera outbreak in India, she is sent to live with her only relatives who live a secluded life. While living at the manor, Mary discovers a secret walled garden hidden in the grounds. Determined to revive the beauty that once was, she releases the magic and adventures locked inside, changing all of their lives forever. This timeless tale is proof that there is power in love, hope and dreams.

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Jefferson Center

December 2-4, 2022



The beloved "tale as old as time" will delight audiences for the 2022 holiday season. Belle, a young woman living in a provincial town, trades her father's freedom for her own and is imprisoned in the Beast's castle. The Beast, a young prince trapped under an enchanted spell, must learn to love and be loved so he can be transformed into his former self. Time is running out; if the Beast cannot learn his lesson then he and his household will be doomed for all of eternity. Singing teapots and candlesticks, magic and an unlikely love story will capture the attention of the whole family in this spellbinding story.

LIFT EVERY VOICE

VCT4TEENS PRODUCTION

Wes Bradley Stage in Fishburn Theatre at North Cross School

February 24-25, 2023



Based on a true story, Lift Every Voice explores the impact of racism in an urban high school. When a racist message gets posted on social media and shared around the high school, students find themselves examining loyalties, privilege and even their own history. Critical social issues that are prevalent in the U.S. take center stage in this VCT4TEENS production. VCT4TEENS is a program that provides a unique and creative approach to connecting with young people about current issues through a theatre arts experience.

WILLY WONKA, JR.

A KIDS ON STAGE PRODUCTION

Wes Bradley Stage in Fishburn Theatre at North Cross School

April 7-8, 2023



Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka, Jr. is a scrumdidilyumptious musical guaranteed to delight everyone's sweet tooth. Candy manufacturer Willy Wonka creates a spectacular contest where golden tickets are hidden in his famous candy bars. The lucky recipients of the golden tickets will win a free tour of the Wonka factory and a lifetime supply of candy! Chaos ensues when the factory gates are opened to the winners. Join VCT on a journey of "pure imagination" for our annual Spring Break/ KIDS ON STAGE production.

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH, THE MUSICAL

Jefferson Center

April 28-29, 2023



Captivating audiences of all ages, James and the Giant Peach is full of unique comedy, over the top characters, a clever set and fashionable costumes that will keep audiences engaged the entire time. The amazing adventure of James Henry Trotter will fulfill the fantasy of anyone who has ever dreamed of escape. Roald Dahl's story comes hilariously to life in this delightful dramatization. Families will fall in love with the magical sweetness of a young boy on a whirlwind musical adventure to find his chosen family!

A WHOLE NEW WORLD: A CELEBRATION OF DISNEY

Elmwood Park

August 4-5, 2023





Join VCT during the summer of 2023 for an exciting staged concert, filled with song and dance in celebration of the wonderful music from beloved Disney films. Audiences will be entertained, inspired and swept into a world full of magic.

ABOUT VIRGINIA CHILDREN'S THEATRE

Virginia Children's Theatre (VCT) is an independently owned and operated 501(c)3 organization located in Roanoke, Virginia. VCT is the only professional theatre in the commonwealth of Virginia solely dedicated to youth, schools and their families. VCT produces a variety of high caliber professional literature based musicals, concerts, and issue driven plays each season. These productions are produced in the Roanoke Valley and toured throughout the commonwealth of Virginia. The VCT Theatre Academy provides year-round high-quality music, theatre and dance education for students Pre-K through 12th grade through in-school residencies, in-house classes & camps and outreach across the commonwealth. VCT has a mission to inspire, empower and transform the community through the magic of live theatre!