Virginia Children's Theatre Announces 12 Performers Chosen for Winter 2021 Youth Professional Ensemble

Virginia Children's Theatre has announced the 12 performers that have been chosen for the esteemed Youth Professional Ensemble at VCT for Winter 2021. The Youth Professional Ensemble is a conservatory-type instructional experience offering year-round, high quality music, theatre and dance instruction.



Youth Professional Ensemble (YPE) was revived during the Company's 2019-2020 Season. YPE is a prestigious and competitive ensemble that began masterclass instruction for the Winter Semester on January 24. Along with VCT's professional mainstage productions for schools and families, VCT also runs a Theatre Academy that offers young people in the community year-round high-quality theatre education. This professional ensemble consists of 12 of the best performers in the Roanoke Valley and beyond. These young performers have been recognized for their talent, work ethic, growth, and commitment to VCT. The group was selected by invitation and audition only.

YPE Students meet weekly for an intensive three hour class, which is divided into three different focuses. Students will work with experts in the field to develop musical theatre vocal techniques, acting skills with a focus on monologues and dance fundamentals and techniques that are necessary for professional musical theatre performers. This session's theme focuses on Tony Award-Winning revivals, including musicals like Oklahoma!, Chicago, Guys and Dolls and many other classic favorites!

As a part of YPE, students also receive private coaching, a specialty masterclass each week led by different visiting theatre professionals and multiple performance opportunities throughout the community.



"We are very excited to be working with this winter's group of young professionals," says VCT Director of Education, Brynn Scozzari. "We have many returning faces as well as new faces joining us in their artistic studies. We were lucky to have a large pool of many talented young performers, and have decided to take on 12 students this session. These students will be challenged in all aspects of their craft, working each week on techniques in voice, acting, and dance!"

VCT Producing Artistic Director, Brett Roden, adds "we could not be more honored to have these 12 young performers at the forefront of our organization. They are leaders, role models and assets to VCT, the Roanoke Valley and beyond!"

THE 2021 YOUTH PROFESSIONAL ENSEMBLE



Ben Armstrong- Magna Vista High School

Hannah Cecil- Salem High School

Grace Eakin- Homeschooled

Olivia Goodman- Patrick Henry High School

Anna Locklear- Homeschooled

Charles Meidlinger- Patrick Henry High School

Carter Mullins- William Byrd High School

Mikayla Parker- Homeschooled

Jack Plogger- Patrick Henry High School

Ann Marie Thorell- Hidden Valley High School

Kennady Wade- Patrick Henry High School

Caroline Weston- Cave Spring High School