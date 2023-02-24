Virginia Beach To Host First Fringe Festival At The Z This April

Art that pushes the envelope is taking over The Z this April. The Z, Zeiders American Dream Theater, located in Virginia Beach Town Center, has selected more than 30 new pieces of theater, dance, and performance art to create a weekend of adventurous works on stage.



"Monologues and new plays are just the tip of the iceberg," said The Z's Marketing Director, Jessi DiPette. "We are really looking forward to seeing new pieces of dance, magic, improv and a range of theatrical works."



Productions range from 15-90 minutes, and the festival will truly be taking over The Z's building.



"While a new horror play is performing on the studio stage, we will have a dance performance on the mainstage, and a musician playing on our terrace!" said DiPette.



"It's really an immersive arts experience that caters to a wide range of interests."

Selected works range from "Black Girl Magic", a popular cabaret directed by Sharon Cook of Hurrah Players, to "Traumedy", a poetry and comedy piece by Roscoe Burnems.



In addition to debuting their new works in The Z's state-of-the-art facilities with full tech support, performers will receive a share of the ticket sales.



"Our mission at The Z is really to support and uplift emerging artists in the area, and the Fringe Festival really gives us an opportunity to put a spotlight on the new, edgy pieces that might not be given a chance at your average theater," said DiPette.



Want to go? The Z Fringe Festival debut at The Zeiders American Dream Theater April 7-8, 2023. 1 and 2-day all-access passes, and one-show tickets are available now online at thez.org/zfringe, or by calling the box office at 757-499-0317.



Zeiders American Dream Theater, known as The Z, is a professional, non-proﬁt performing arts company whose mission is to provide a wide range of highly entertaining artistic experiences to the community by fostering and introducing new works and exceptionally gifted artists in all areas of the performing arts. The Z is a community hub for celebrating creative growth and entertainment. With intimate performance spaces and unique programming that generates an exciting connection between the performer and the audience, The Z inspires audiences and performers to tap into their own creative spark, unleash their dreams, and achieve their full potential.