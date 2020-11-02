Vienna Theater Company Presents IN LIVING SOUND

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Performances took place on October 23-24 and 30-31 in person. Virtual live performances took place on Zoom on October 24 and 31.

Vienna Theater Company recently presented In Living Sound, a fall production consisting of both live in-person and virtual performances.

In Living Sound featured episodes from three classic American radio drama series: Sci - Fi, Western, and Detective, along with sound effects and the occasional funny hat!

Productions included:

X Minus One - Mars is Heaven (1955)

Gunsmoke - Chester's Dilemma (1960)

Sam Spade - The Blood Money Caper (1946)

Learn more at http://www.viennatheatrecompany.org/season/fall/.

