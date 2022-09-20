Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Traveling Players Presents KING STAG Beginning This Week

Performances run September 24 - October 2.

Central Virginia News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 20, 2022  

Traveling Players Presents KING STAG Beginning This Week

Tickets are now available for King Stag, which runs weekends Sept. 24 - Oct. 2 at Traveling Players Studio in Tysons Corner Center. Performed by Traveling Players middle school students, the play is a magical coming of age fairytale that is part Beauty and the Beast and part Lion King, twisted together into a wholly fantastical adventure!

The play follows young King Deramo, who's greatest wish is to find an honest woman to be his queen. There is just one problem - he's way too trusting! Desperate to find a solution, he turns to a powerful magician who offers solutions for his problem: a living statue whose smile can alert the king to lies and dishonesty. But magic comes at a cost. The magician's second gift becomes a curse when it falls into the hands of the diabolical Prime Minister who uses the spell to impersonate the King, usurp his power, marry his betrothed, and turn the King himself into a stag!

Alone and afraid, Deramo must find it within himself to trust others - and hope that the trust is returned so he can save his kingdom, his future queen, and himself.

This production was originally performed this summer by students at Traveling Players' residential summer camp. Over the course of the summer, the play was produced twice with two different casts of young performers. This third and final production is an expansion of those original two productions, including a larger cast and new co-direction by Traveling Players Artistic Director Jeanne Harrison and Morgan Shotwell.

The cast includes the tallents of Samuel Abbruzzese (Annandale, VA), William Albaugh (Falls Church, VA), Martina Aldaz (Washington, DC), Amelia Beliard (Washington, DC), Alyx Cronin (Springfield, VA), Michael Greco (Falls Church, VA), Zachary Herr (Vienna, VA), Gavin Keeler (Falls Church, VA), Liam Kenny (Bethesda, MD), Josie Le Mon (Washington, DC), Jamie McClintock (Garrett Park, MD), Keyla Niederstrasser (Reston, VA), Morgan Pletcher (Arlington, VA), Kaz Szwez (Arlington, VA), Kate Walsh (McLean, VA), and Donovan Wheelock (Washington, DC).

To purchase tickets, and for more information about the show please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2197836®id=119&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.travelingplayers.org%2Fperformances%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Central Virginia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Fantasia Drag Show Takes Center Stage At Samuel Slater's This Saturday With All-Star LineupFantasia Drag Show Takes Center Stage At Samuel Slater's This Saturday With All-Star Lineup
September 19, 2022

It's getting steam on the lake in Webster, MA.  That's because the Fantasia Drag Show will be coming to the function hall at Samuel Slater's Restaurant this Saturday, September 24th.
A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE to Tour to 20 Cities This Holiday SeasonA CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE to Tour to 20 Cities This Holiday Season
September 16, 2022

Peanuts' timeless holiday television special comes to life on stage with the national tour of A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage, skating into more than 20 cities this fall.
Photos: First Look at The Acting Company's Touring Production of ROMEO AND JULIETPhotos: First Look at The Acting Company's Touring Production of ROMEO AND JULIET
September 16, 2022

The Acting Company’s national tour of Romeo and Juliet will be launching in New York City in repertory with The Three Musketeers and playing over 27 engagements in 16 states. Get a first look at photos here!
Mason School of Theater Announces Fall 2022 Guest Artist Series: Creating Anti-Racist TheaterMason School of Theater Announces Fall 2022 Guest Artist Series: Creating Anti-Racist Theater
September 14, 2022

George Mason University’s School of Theater announces fall 2022 dates for its Guest Artist Series: Creating Anti-Racist Theater with leading voices from the theatrical industry discussing the logistics of making and cultivating Anti-Racist Theater. This second year of the series will focus on theater makers who identify as LBGTQ+ and are leading practices around inclusion and anti-racism in theatrical spaces.
All-New CIRQUE MUSICA: HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Nationwide Tour AnnouncedAll-New CIRQUE MUSICA: HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Nationwide Tour Announced
September 12, 2022

TCG Entertainment, producer of one of the top Cirque-style shows in the industry, has announced the all-new Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland -- a must-see holiday event to usher in the magic of the season.