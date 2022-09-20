Traveling Players Presents KING STAG Beginning This Week

Tickets are now available for King Stag, which runs weekends Sept. 24 - Oct. 2 at Traveling Players Studio in Tysons Corner Center. Performed by Traveling Players middle school students, the play is a magical coming of age fairytale that is part Beauty and the Beast and part Lion King, twisted together into a wholly fantastical adventure!

The play follows young King Deramo, who's greatest wish is to find an honest woman to be his queen. There is just one problem - he's way too trusting! Desperate to find a solution, he turns to a powerful magician who offers solutions for his problem: a living statue whose smile can alert the king to lies and dishonesty. But magic comes at a cost. The magician's second gift becomes a curse when it falls into the hands of the diabolical Prime Minister who uses the spell to impersonate the King, usurp his power, marry his betrothed, and turn the King himself into a stag!

Alone and afraid, Deramo must find it within himself to trust others - and hope that the trust is returned so he can save his kingdom, his future queen, and himself.

This production was originally performed this summer by students at Traveling Players' residential summer camp. Over the course of the summer, the play was produced twice with two different casts of young performers. This third and final production is an expansion of those original two productions, including a larger cast and new co-direction by Traveling Players Artistic Director Jeanne Harrison and Morgan Shotwell.

The cast includes the tallents of Samuel Abbruzzese (Annandale, VA), William Albaugh (Falls Church, VA), Martina Aldaz (Washington, DC), Amelia Beliard (Washington, DC), Alyx Cronin (Springfield, VA), Michael Greco (Falls Church, VA), Zachary Herr (Vienna, VA), Gavin Keeler (Falls Church, VA), Liam Kenny (Bethesda, MD), Josie Le Mon (Washington, DC), Jamie McClintock (Garrett Park, MD), Keyla Niederstrasser (Reston, VA), Morgan Pletcher (Arlington, VA), Kaz Szwez (Arlington, VA), Kate Walsh (McLean, VA), and Donovan Wheelock (Washington, DC).

To purchase tickets, and for more information about the show please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2197836®id=119&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.travelingplayers.org%2Fperformances%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1