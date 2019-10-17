Traveling Players Performs TRICKS & TREATS On Tysons Plaza

Traveling Players Ensemble has announced an upcoming benefit performance on The Plaza at Tysons Corner Center. Tricks & Treats will feature the talents of Traveling Players' young performers alongside songs from Dr. Dour & Peach, a spooky musical comedy duo.

Traveling Players is an educational theatre company in its 17th year serving youth seeking rigorous theatre training in a nurturing environment. Traveling Players' acting students will perform a classic scene of characters being "tricked" and their teachers, professional performers, will sing songs about monsters.

Traveling Players will accept donations to support their Campaign for the Future, which includes a new storefront Studio inside Tysons Corner Center, where students 8-18 can take acting classes and perform in plays. The Studio will open in January 2020.

Tricks & Treats follows up on Traveling Players' popular production of Rumpelstiltskin, which they brought to The Plaza at Tysons Corner Center in August.

Traveling Players Ensemble has performed at the Kennedy Center's Millennium Stage, Colonial Williamsburg, Shenandoah National Park, Reston's Multicultural Festival, and the International Children's Festival at Wolf Trap. Their summer camp is recognized by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) as one of our nation's 25 "Summer School in the Arts." Traveling Players is featured in the 2019-20 Catalogue for Philanthropy as one of DC's best small nonprofits.

Dr. Dour (vocals, 10-string touch-guitar) and accompanist Peach (cello, banjo, cute) tell the personal stories of lovesick mummies, giant lizards, bargain-hunting zombies, and other hapless creatures of the night in a cabaret cocktail of playfully macabre original songs. Their upcoming comedy web-series will be released at the end of this year. The Washington Post says, "The Mulfords' monster numbers are both musically diverse and wickedly fun."

Traveling Players Ensemble's mission is to bring great theatre into the great outdoors. To do this, they offer summer camps and year-round acting classes for elementary through high school students, who practice their craft under the direction of experienced theatre professionals, and then take their shows on the road.

The performance is free, family-friendly, and open to the public.

***For more information, visit www.travelingplayers.org or call 703-987-1712.





Related Articles Shows View More Central Virginia Stories

More Hot Stories For You