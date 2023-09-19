Traveling Players Performs GREEN BIRD Beginning This Weekend

Traveling Players presents Carlo Gozzi’s magical fairytale play Green Bird. The play will tour from Sept. 23 – Oct. 1 at three different locations. Performed by Traveling Players middle school students, the play is a magical coming-of-age fairytale, with a pop culture twist, making it a funny and fantastical adventure for the whole family.

Synopsis of the play:

Twins Barbarina and Renzo may have just lost the only home they’ve ever known, but they know good fortune is due to come their way. And it does! In the form of a talking bird and a mansion that appears from thin air! Suddenly, they are surrounded by unimaginable wealth—and the seductive power that comes with it.

Meanwhile, the evil Smeraldina has stolen the throne for her and her son, Leandro, placing curses on anyone who stands in her way. Love, family, riches, and the mysterious talking Green Bird test the twins’ devotion and worldviews.

This production was originally performed this summer by students at Traveling Players’ residential summer camp. This remount is an expansion of the original with direction by Morgan Shotwell and choreography by Artistic Director Jeanne E. Harrison.

Green Bird will open on September 23 with a free performance as part of the Reston Multicultural Festival, showcasing half of the play. This will be the 16th year Traveling Players’ middle school students were selected to perform in this award-winning festival.

The tour will continue with three performances of the full play. The outdoor performance on Sunday Sept. 24 at Tysons Corner Center Plaza is free to the public. In case of rain, the performance will move inside the shopping center to Traveling Players’ Studio. The tour concludes the following weekend at their Studio in Tysons Corner Center, when tickets are required.

The cast includes the talents of Martina Aldaz (Washington, DC), Jayden Brown (Arlington, VA), James Cronin (Springfield, VA), Ina Dufault (McLean, VA), Charlotte Eastright (Washington, DC), Gavin Keeler (Falls Church, VA), Liam Kenny (Bethesda, MD), Mazie Klevan (Washington, DC), Vi Moore (Vienna, VA), Aoife O’Conner (Washington, DC), Nora Reed (Arlington, VA), Kaz Szwez (Arlington, VA), Natalie Tousi (Potomac, MD), Kate Walsh (McLean, VA), Donovan Wheelock (Washington, VA).