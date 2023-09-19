Traveling Players Performs GREEN BIRD Beginning This Weekend

The play will tour from Sept. 23 – Oct. 1 at three different locations. 

By: Sep. 19, 2023

POPULAR

New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 1 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates Across the U.S. & Canada Photo 2 Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates
Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look! Photo 3 Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look!
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

Traveling Players Performs GREEN BIRD Beginning This Weekend

Traveling Players presents Carlo Gozzi’s magical fairytale play Green Bird.  The play will tour from Sept. 23 – Oct. 1 at three different locations.  Performed by Traveling Players middle school students, the play is a magical coming-of-age fairytale, with a pop culture twist, making it a funny and fantastical adventure for the whole family. 

Synopsis of the play: 

Twins Barbarina and Renzo may have just lost the only home they’ve ever known, but they know good fortune is due to come their way.  And it does!  In the form of a talking bird and a mansion that appears from thin air!  Suddenly, they are surrounded by unimaginable wealth—and the seductive power that comes with it. 

Meanwhile, the evil Smeraldina has stolen the throne for her and her son, Leandro, placing curses on anyone who stands in her way.  Love, family, riches, and the mysterious talking Green Bird test the twins’ devotion and worldviews.

This production was originally performed this summer by students at Traveling Players’ residential summer camp.  This remount is an expansion of the original with direction by Morgan Shotwell and choreography by Artistic Director Jeanne E. Harrison

Green Bird will open on September 23 with a free performance as part of the Reston Multicultural Festival, showcasing half of the play.  This will be the 16th year Traveling Players’ middle school students were selected to perform in this award-winning festival. 

The tour will continue with three performances of the full play.  The outdoor performance on Sunday Sept. 24 at Tysons Corner Center Plaza is free to the public.  In case of rain, the performance will move inside the shopping center to Traveling Players’ Studio.  The tour concludes the following weekend at their Studio in Tysons Corner Center, when tickets are required.    

The cast includes the talents of Martina Aldaz (Washington, DC), Jayden Brown (Arlington, VA), James Cronin (Springfield, VA), Ina Dufault (McLean, VA), Charlotte Eastright (Washington, DC), Gavin Keeler (Falls Church, VA), Liam Kenny (Bethesda, MD), Mazie Klevan (Washington, DC), Vi Moore (Vienna, VA), Aoife O’Conner (Washington, DC), Nora Reed (Arlington, VA), Kaz Szwez (Arlington, VA), Natalie Tousi (Potomac, MD), Kate Walsh (McLean, VA), Donovan Wheelock (Washington, VA).




RELATED STORIES - Central Virginia

1
Václav Luks Leads The Handel And Haydn Orchestra As He Continues His Exploration Of Photo
Václav Luks Leads The Handel And Haydn Orchestra As He Continues His Exploration Of Beethoven's Symphonies

Esteemed Czech conductor Václav Luks leads the Handel and Haydn Orchestra in a rousing exploration of Beethoven's symphonies at Symphony Hall. Don't miss 'Luks Leads Beethoven' on October 27 + 29, 2023. Tickets available now.

2
George Mason Universitys School of Theater and College of Visual and Performing Arts Offic Photo
George Mason University's School of Theater and College of Visual and Performing Arts' Office of Diversity and Inclusion Host Networking Event

George Mason University’s School of Theater and College of Visual and Performing Arts (CVPA)’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion will present Cultivating 21st-Century Audiences, a networking event and panel discussion on October 2, 2023 from 4 to 6 p.m. Learn more about the event here!

3
Neal Barnard to Host Music And Benefit Event At NARO Cinema In Norfolk This Month Photo
Neal Barnard to Host Music And Benefit Event At NARO Cinema In Norfolk This Month

Dr. Neal Barnard, renowned physician, animal rights advocate, best-selling author as well as guitarist and composer, will host a special event celebrating the music of his band, CarbonWorks.

4
MONARCH: A MEXICAN AMERICAN MUSICAL Comes to Creative Cauldron Photo
MONARCH: A MEXICAN AMERICAN MUSICAL Comes to Creative Cauldron

Monarch: A Mexican American Musical written by Alexandria, VA writer, Mayu Molina Lehmann and award-winning Mexican composer, Alfonso Molina, comes to Creative Cauldron in October. Learn more about the musical and how to purchase tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

See the First Television Spot for HARMONY on Broadway Video
See the First Television Spot for HARMONY on Broadway
Get A First Look At Poland's Non-Replica SIX the Musical Video
Get A First Look At Poland's Non-Replica SIX the Musical
David Byrne & More Talk HERE LIES LOVE's Immersive Sound Design Video
David Byrne & More Talk HERE LIES LOVE's Immersive Sound Design
View all Videos

Central Virginia SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Flyin’ West
Generic Theater (9/08-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Weir
Generic Theater (11/17-12/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Viewing Room
Generic Theater (2/09-2/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bright Star
Mill Mountain Theatre (9/13-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Ferguson Center for the Arts [Concert Hall] (4/09-4/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Three Musketeers
Virginia Stage Company (3/06-3/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder
Little Theatre of Virginia Beach (11/17-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Play That Goes Wrong
Little Theatre of Virginia Beach (9/15-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Raisin in the Sun
Little Theatre of Virginia Beach (1/19-2/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stellaluna
Mill Mountain Theatre (10/03-10/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You