Traveling Players Performs A CHRISTMAS CAROL On Tyson's Plaza

Traveling Players has announced a performance with Tysons Corner Center. The Plaza at Tysons Corner Center will be having a Christmas tree lighting ceremony, in which musical guests, dance performances, and Traveling Players will help ring in the holiday season.

Traveling Players is an educational theatre company in its 19th year serving youth seeking rigorous theatre training in a nurturing environment. Traveling Players' acting students will perform a 15-minute Commedia dell'Arte adaptation of Dickens' classic, A Christmas Carol.

Commedia is an Italian theatrical practice that dates back to the renaissance. It implements the use of masks and improvisation. Actors are given a brief scenario, in which they are challenged to create and build a play. It's a rigorous rehearsal process, focusing on maintaining character body and playing with the audience. Commedia has been an inspiration to many from the comedies of Shakespeare to the cartoons of Spongebob.

On Saturday, November 20, Traveling Players will host a Community Conversation exploring Imbedded Bias in Classical Literature at their Studio in Tysons Corner Center. The conversation will inspect the use of racist and misogynistic language, tropes, and characters throughout classical literature. The event begins at 7 pm and is free and open to the public.

On Sunday, November 21st, Traveling Players will be holding auditions for their winter season. Their season will feature plays for 4th-12th graders. A second audition will be held on Sunday, December 12th.

A (15-Minute) Christmas Carol is free, family-friendly, and open to the public.