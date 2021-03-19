Traveling Players Announce Play Festival Sunday Of Classic Tales

It's been a year since Traveling Players "postponed indefinitely" the inaugural performances in their new Studio in Tysons Corner Center featuring local teen actors. Since then, this small, resilient and award-winning educational theatre company has reinvented itself many times. A year later, Traveling Players is hosting it's fifth virtual theatre festival this Sunday, March 21 live via Zoom.

"Traveling Players is an outdoor theatre company," says founder and artistic Director Jeanne Harrison, "so we are always contending with the variables of Mother Nature and remaining flexible. Last summer, due to the pandemic, we adapted in a completely new way -- to virtual performance."

These plays feature young thespians in grades 6-12 who perform in their "home studios" - complete with the costumes, sets and props that were delivered to the actors' houses. Each cast is small, 11 actors coached by a team of directors, ensuring personalized attention and a story well told.

Sunday's festival begins at 2 pm and includes: Ozma of OZ: A Tale of Time, PUFFS or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic, and Antigone. "All three plays are classic tales adapted to the stage, which I find appropriate," comments Harrison. "It's the motto of the past year - adapt and thrive!" Tickets are $10 per household. For more information, visit www.travelingplayers.org or email outreach@travelingplayers.org.

Ozma of OZ, based on the book by L. Frank Baum, a contemporary fantasy, explores the relationship between a now teenage Dorothy and her elderly Uncle Henry. A great play to watch "together" with grandparents, Dorothy learns to look beyond Uncle Henry's outward signs of aging and recognize his competence, energy and worth. By award-winning playwright Suzan Zeder.

PUFFS is a fast-paced romp through the 'Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic.' For "Potter"philiacs, Puffs exudes a jovial, winking fondness for all things Harry! This clever play looks at a familiar adventure from the perspective of the Puffs, a group of well-meaning, loyal outsiders with a passion for badgers! By Matt cox, Puffs is not authorized, sanctioned, licensed or endorsed by J.K Rowling, Warner Bros. or any person or company associated with the Harry Potter books, films or play.

Jean Anouilh's adaptation of Antigone makes this ancient tale fresh, Sophocles' characters relatable, and the struggle to understand the meaning of life urgent. Recommended for ages 12 and older.