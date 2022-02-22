The Z Announces Full Cast And Creative Team For New Musical, FOUNTAIN OF YOU

Zeiders American Dream Theater (The Z) in Town Center under the leadership of Artistic Director Bart Kuebler and Executive Director Terry Flint, is pleased to present the new musical, Fountain of You with Book and Lyrics by Tasha Gordon-Solmon, Music by Faye Chiao with Direction and Choreography by Chloe Treat.

The Z announced casting for the new musical which began rehearsals February 14. The upcoming production will include Kate Rockwell (Broadway's Mean Girls and Bring It On) as Kristen and Maya Days (Broadway's Aida and Jesus Christ Superstar) as Angelica. Rounding out the cast Chris Collins-Pisano as Man, Caitlin Ort (Esthette), Maria Sylvia Norris (Esthette), Allie Re (Esthette) and Taylor Drumwright (Swing). The creative is comprised of Jimmy Rotondo (Scenic Design), Beth Goldenburg (Costume Design), Rachael N. Blackwell (Lighting Design), Steven Allegretto (Sound Design), Heather Shannon (Properties Design).

Fountain of You is an irreverent, feminist musical satirizing our preoccupation with youth and beauty, and the patriarchal system underlying it all. When a thirty-something actress is suddenly aged out of the industry, she undergoes an unconventional spa procedure in the hopes of getting her old life back. But it sets her on a whole new path to achieve true power and equality... at a cost.

Both Chiao and Solmon indicate "We aim to tell stories with complicated female characters front and center, with unflinching honesty and an irreverent sense of humor. We wrote the show we wanted to see: a show about funny, complicated women taking up space in the world."

"The central question this musical asks is: Why do we judge women on their youthfulness and attractiveness, rather than on their competence and capability? We are thrilled to be producing this brand-new musical" adds The Z Artistic Director, Bart Kuebler.

Fountain of You begins previews Thursday, March 17. Press Opening is Saturday, March 19 at 7:30pm and runs through April 3. Performances run Thursday through Saturday at 7:30pm; Saturday and Sundays at 3:00pm. Tickets can be purchased online at TheZ.org or by calling the box office at 757-499-0317.

New COVID-19 policies can be found at https://thez.org/covid-19-patron-policies/

Zeiders American Dream Theater is located at 4509 Commerce Street, Virginia Beach, VA 23462