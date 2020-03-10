The Mill Announces Pay What You Can Performance of I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE

Swift Creek Mill Theatre will offer a Pay-What-You-Can performance of their MainStage production of "I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change" Thursday, March 19, at 8 p.m. Regularly-priced theatre tickets are $40.

Written by Joe DiPietro and Jimmy Roberts, "I Love You...Now Change" is a smart, insightful musical comedy that tackles the thrill and folly of modern love. Told in a series of humorous vignettes and songs, the play follows the progression of modern-day relationships from the nerve-wracking first date to marriage, children, and the quest for romance in the golden years. The production is directed by Tom Width and stars Georgia Rogers Farmer, Rachel Marrs, Ian Page and Luke Schares.

Pay-What-You-Can performances were introduced in 2018 as part of the Mill's commitment to making theatre more accessible, according to Managing Director Steven Koehler. "We have designated one performance of every MainStage production as a pay-what-you-can performance as a means of both giving back to the community and providing a unique opportunity for individuals who have never seen a Mill production to experience the excitement live theatre has to offer," he said. "We are always thrilled to see new faces in the theatre and to share what we are doing with new audiences."





Opening night is March 21 and production runs through May 1 on Fridays, Saturdays, and select Thursdays at 8:00 pm. There are matinee select dates at 2:30 pm. Doors open for dining two hours prior to curtain. Reservations are required to dine. Regularly-priced reserved tickets are $40. Senior, Military, and Student tickets are available. Add dining for $17 up to 48 hours before a performance. Rush tickets are sold one hour before performances, depending on seat availability, and range from $10-$20.





