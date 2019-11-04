The Martha Washington To Host Benefit Bash For Barter Theatre

Saturday, November 16 beginning at 6:30 The Martha Washington Inn & Spa will host a celebratory night for Barter Theatre providing opportunity to raise support for the future of the theatre. There will be live entertainment by Ivy Road, cocktails and hors d'oeuvres. The night will involve exciting and unique auction opportunities.

Guests will be able to place bids on highly sought after, hard to find, unique experiences like award winning Broadway shows, major sporting events, VIP access experiences, family vacations, international trips, cruises, adventure travel, and golf trips. There will also be personal items, unique and eclectic artwork by local artists, luxury jewelry, local experience gift certificates and more. A portion of all purchased auction items and tickets are tax deductible.

Tickets are $100 per couple or $50 for individual tickets. The money raised at the event will benefit Barter Theatre and the Annual Fund for Artistic Excellence in a time of urgent financial need. Thank you for your continued support.

To purchase tickets, RSVP to Elizabeth Hickman at 276-619-3315 or email advancementassoc@bartertheatre.com by November 8, 2019.

Barter Theatre, the nation's longest running professional theatre, is located in Abingdon, Virginia. The theatre opened in 1933 during the Great Depression. Founder Robert Porterfield offered patrons admission to the theatre by bartering food and livestock. Barter Theatre was designated as the State Theatre of Virginia in 1946. It exists today as one of the last year-round professional resident repertory theaters remaining in the United States. Barter Theatre is funded in part by the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.





