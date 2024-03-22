The Handel And Haydn Society Youth Choruses To Celebrate 30 Years During Spring Open House

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Handel and Haydn Society Youth Choruses (HHYC) welcomes young people interested in singing to join their ensembles March 30, 2024 at United Parish Church in Brookline.

Prospective students can join rehearsals for one of the seven different choruses HHYC offers, learn about musicianship classes, and connect with HHYC faculty. No prior music training is required. Interested families can RSVP now at HandelandHaydn.org/HHYC/Join/.

The H+H Youth Choruses is a collaborative community where singers aged 7–18 hone their craft, express their creativity, and make unforgettable memories alongside forever friends. Over its 30 years, HHYC has grown from a handful of dedicated young people to seven choruses welcoming more than 150 singers each semester. Through large- and small-group instruction, weekly musicianship classes, collaborations with leading professional ensembles, and international tours (including the 2024 HHYC tour throughout Austria), world-class faculty partner with these young artists to create a rigorous yet welcoming environment for musical and personal growth. Singers also treat H+H audiences to inspiring performances onstage at Symphony Hall and NEC's Jordan Hall, often joined by the H+H Orchestra and Chorus, sharing their passion for the living tradition of choral music.

The Open House takes place at United Parish in Brookline, 15 Marion Street, Brookline, MA 02446.

The times are listed below:

New Voices (grades 2-4) 10:15-11:15am

Treble Chorus (grades 4-6) 9:00-10:55am

Youth Chorale (grades 6-9) 9:20-11:30am

Concert Choir (Following YC) 11:50am-12:40pm

Chorus of Sopranos and Altos (grades 9-12) 9:00am-12:15pm

Chorus of Tenors and Basses (grades 6-12) 9:00am-12:15pm

Chamber Choir (Following CTB/CSA) 1:00-2:30pm

About the Handel and Haydn Society

Boston's Grammy-winning Handel and Haydn Society is dedicated to performing Baroque and Classical music with a freshness, a vitality, and a creativity that inspires all ages. H+H has been captivating audiences for 209 consecutive seasons (the most of any performing arts organization in the United States). Today, H+H's Orchestra and Chorus delight more than 50,000 listeners annually with a nine-week subscription series at Boston Symphony Hall and other leading venues. Through the Karen S. and George D. Levy Education Program, H+H supports seven youth choirs of singers in grades 2-12 and provides thousands of complimentary tickets to students and communities throughout Boston, ensuring the joy of music is accessible to all. H+H's numerous free community concerts include an annual commemoration of the original 1863 Emancipation Proclamation concert on December 31. H+H has released 16 CDs on the Coro label and has toured nationally and internationally. In all these ways, H+H fulfills its mission to inspire the intellect, touch the heart, elevate the soul, and connect us with our shared humanity through transformative experiences with Baroque and Classical music.