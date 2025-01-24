The Firehouse Theatre, Virginia Museum of History and Culture and the Richmond Planet Foundation Announce The John Mitchell Jr. Project

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Firehouse Theatre, in collaboration with the Virginia Museum of History and Culture and the Richmond Planet Foundation, has commissioned playwright Kristen Adele Calhoun to dramatize the life and times of John Mitchell Jr., the “fighting editor” of The Richmond Planet Newspaper.

The John Mitchell Jr. Project serves as a pilot for ongoing partnership between Firehouse Theatre and the Virginia Museum of History and Culture to dramatize untold stories from Virginia's history. Project strategy and marketing will be provided by BROWNBAYLOR.

“It is an honor to work with the Mitchell family, Firehouse Theatre, the Virginia Museum of History and Culture, and the Richmond Planet Foundation to tell the remarkable story of Mr. John Mitchell Jr., a man who was triumphant in the face of unthinkable southern horrors,” said playwright Kristen Adele Calhoun. “Armed with a deep love for community and justice, Mr. Mitchell's life teaches us so much about facing our fears and meeting our current moment with courage, strategy, and strength.”

Ida Aleas Mitchell and John Mitchell, descendants of John Mitchell Jr. and representatives of the Richmond Planet Foundation, added, “John Mitchell, Jr. was a trailblazing advocate, journalist, and entrepreneur, who boldly confronted racial inequities and injustices during the Reconstruction and Jim Crow eras. We are excited to work with Ms. Calhoun, and share the personal family stories that illuminate this inspiring legacy.”

“This project holds immense significance for me,” said J. Dontrese Brown, co-founder/CEO at BROWNBAYLOR. “Delving into John Mitchell Jr.'s extraordinary courage, intentionality, and resilience shines a powerful light on what it truly means to live for a purpose greater than oneself. His unwavering determination and audacious bravery in standing as a beacon of truth demonstrate the heroism we seek and serve as a profound call to action.”

“Far too often history is seen as a distant occurrence or a list of dates and events on a page,” said Joseph S. H. Rogers, Director of Partnerships & Community Engagement at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture. “It is talked about as though it were just something that happened in the past that has little to no bearing on the present. The truth is that history is alive

and being made every day. It shapes our communities and motivates us to explore the possibilities of our future. This project brings history forward in a powerful and personal way. By telling the story of John Mitchell Jr. as a living, breathing person who had to make important decisions while uncertain of the eventual outcome, we show how all of us can rise to the challenge and bring about change in our lives. ”

John Mitchell Jr. (1863–1929) was a prominent newspaper editor, politician, banker, and civil rights activist. Born enslaved near Richmond, Mitchell became the editor of the Richmond Planet in 1884 at the age of 21. Mitchell used the Planet to promote civil rights, racial justice, and racial pride. As an editor and an activist, he became a key figure in the antilynching movement and played an instrumental role in organizing the Richmond streetcar boycott of 1904. Mitchell's bold protest against racial injustice, which at times included calls to take up arms in self-defense, earned him his reputation as “the Fighting Editor.” He “fought for” the Planet until his death in 1929. On his tombstone it reads, “A man who would walk into the jaws of death to serve his race”.

Playwright Kristen Adele Calhoun is a writer, actor, producer and curator. Her writing commissions include the Lucille Lortel Theatre, the NAACP, St. Louis Black Repertory Company, 651 ARTS, Penumbra Theatre, the Black American West Museum and Firehouse Theatre. Her plays include winner of a 2024 Edgerton New Play Award: Black Cypress Bayou, WILDCAT, blood work, out the mud, and Canfield Drive. Her film and television writing credits include: HBO's adaptation of Toni Morrison's novel SULA helmed by showrunner Shannon M. Houston and Stephanie Allain's Homegrown Pictures BLKNWS: TERMS & CONDITIONS directed by Kahlil Joseph, produced by A24 (premiering at Sundance Film Festival 2025).She is the co-curator of BLKSPACE, a two-week, rest-centered residency for Black artists and a recent I AM SOUL Playwriting Resident at Dr. Barbara Ann Teer's National Black Theatre. Kristen's television and film acting credits include House of Cards, Orange is the New Black, Elementary, Blue Bloods, and The Good Wife. A native of Dallas, Texas, she is a graduate of the University of North Texas (Bachelor of Fine Arts) and the Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University (Master of Fine Arts). She splits her time between Ghana, Mexico, and Massachusetts where she is the 2024 - 2025 Sterling A. Brown Distinguished Visiting Professor of Africana Studies at Williams College.

Firehouse and its partners will host Ms. Calhoun in Richmond for multiple research and script development residencies throughout 2025 and the early months of 2026, with the aim of having a first draft ready for presentation ahead of semiquincentennial celebrations. Throughout the life of the project, Firehouse and its partners will create several community education and engagement opportunities. Firehouse anticipates the world premiere production will be part of their 2026-27 season.

The Firehouse Theatre is a thriving hub of creative activity, an artistic home, and a center for community engagement where new work is produced and performed. We strive to challenge and expand art and industry through innovation in project development, presentation, and community participation. Firehouse Theatre is committed to amplifying the diverse voices of the New American Theatre and fostering innovative performance and organizational practices.

