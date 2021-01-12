The City of Fairfax Theatre Company Presents SPELLBOUND

Throughout the seemingly interminable stretch of this Covid-19 Pandemic, our friends, families and organizations have been on the lookout for ways to connect and communicate. The City of Fairfax Theatre Company is kicking off its 2021 season with a virtual experience that transcends the screen. Returning after his 2018 original smash hit, Orson the Magnificent, Lars Klores has created his second one-man show that celebrates the art of magic. Utilizing Zoom in ways no one has previously imagined, the audience members of the show SPELLBOUND will find the mystery and shock taking place in their own homes and with their own hands!

"Lars has found a fun way for people to interact with magic in real time over a virtual call," said Amanda Snellings, CFTC's Artistic Director. "This is going to be unlike any Zoom meeting you have been to in the last ten months. I am excited for CFTC to be part of sharing this innovative way to connect with live theatre and have a collective experience in a safe way."

The audience for SPELLBOUND can and will be anywhere- most often at home, gathered around a screen. When tickets are purchased for this one-of-a-kind event, it generates a Mystery Packet sent to their home and an 'Audience Instruction' email. The packet remains unopened until, at Lars' direction, the bits and pieces are unsealed, and the audience is the one making the magic happen! This is the perfect show for couples or families- easily accomplished in a quarantined setting and designed to be socially distant.

Ticket sales for all performances of SPELLBOUND will be closed one week prior to each performance. This is to give sufficient time for Mystery Packets to be mailed and received by our audience members. The geographical limit to this show is the continental USA, and the individual dates are limited to 24 Mystery Packets each. Those interested in attending from outside the DMV region should purchase tickets as soon as possible to ensure the Mystery Packet can get to them in time to enjoy the performance.

Tickets are $30 per household. Performances are scheduled for Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 3pm on February 5-14, 2021.

The City of Fairfax Theatre Company is proud to host Lars Klores for another run of his phenomenally successful one-man-shows! To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit www.fairfaxcitytheatre.org/spellbound.html.