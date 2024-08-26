The City Of Fairfax Theatre Company Presents MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The City of Fairfax Theatre Company is bringing William Shakespeare's classic tale, Much Ado About Nothing, to the stage at Veterans Amphitheater September 5th-15th.

CFTC's production is bursting with talent, boasting a cast of 16 local artists, and a large creative team and technical crew members, all volunteers coming together to produce this spectacular play under the stars.

Sparks fly backstage at a music festival in 1975 when a touring rock group brings mischief, mayhem, and matrimony in their wake! Venue Manager Beatrice (Victoria Jungck) must face her former lover Benedick (Michael Santos Sandoval) while supporting her cousin Hero's (Jess Singley) blossoming romance with hot young keyboardist Claudio (Noelani Stevenson); Superstar Don Pedro (Gerardo Mijares-Shafai,) must find love for his tour manager while trying to manage his surly bassist brother Don John (Katie Warner); and Festival Owner Leonato (Kevin Dykstra) and his husband (Paul McLane) must plan their daughter's wedding, keep the stars happy, and figure out who left a skunk in the security tent! With a soundtrack packed full of classic seventies hits, this Much Ado is part Scooby-Doo, part Daisy Jones and the Six, and all Rock 'n' Roll!

The production is directed by Olivia Hinebaugh, and assistant directed by Stephanie Davis; scenic design by Olivia Hinebaugh, with scenic art by AJ Mabie; lighting design by Peter Marsh; costume design by Angela Lee; hair and makeup design by Mary Frances Dini; sound design by Phoenix Henkle; music direction by Jim Eckloff; props design by Jack Rollins and AJ Mabie; and stage managed by AJ Mabie, with assistant Stage

Manager Thomas Malinovsky.

“If I could sum up this production in one word, it would be ‘joy'” Hinebaugh said. “Shakespeare's most famous RomCom lends itself perfectly to this 1975 music festival setting. Originally, Don Pedro, Benedick, and Claudio are soldiers returning from war, but here we have road-weary rockstars. Our comic relief of The Watch is cobbled together with self-important stoners, tired technicians, and a pair of giddy groupies. The cast's sincerest wish with this show is that newcomers to Shakespeare and bard-fanatics alike will enjoy the twist on a classic.”

CFTC is excited to renew our Shakespeare at Veterans Amphitheater tradition this summer/fall. Previous outdoor Shakespeare productions include Macbeth in 2022, A Brief Shakespeare Festival in 2021, and A Midsummer Night's Dream in 2020.

Performances of Much Ado About Nothing will be held at Veterans Amphitheater 10485-10489 Armstrong St, Fairfax, VA 22030 on September 5, 6, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 15 at 7pm. Rain date September 11 for previous or predicted inclement weather.. The September 12th performance is a pay-what-you-can performance. Tickets are on sale now, $25 for adults, $15 for children online at https://www.fairfaxcitytheatre.org/current season/much-ado.

The run time of Much Ado About Nothing is approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission. The production uses haze.

More information about The City of Fairfax Theatre Company (CFTC) can be found by visiting its website at http://fairfaxcitytheatre.org or by emailing info@fairfaxcitytheatre.org

