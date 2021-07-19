The City Of Fairfax Theatre Company Presents A Brief Shakespeare Festival

If music be the food of love, play on! Join us for dinner theatre at Veterans Amphitheater and enjoy a whirlwind of Shakespeare performances. Three groups of student actors will be performing some of Shakespeare's greatest works: Macbeth, Twelfth Night, Romeo & Juliet, Hamlet, The Tempest, and A Midsummer Night's Dream. Each group will perform two, 15-minute versions of different plays while playing several characters each. Each production will be bookended with monologues, sonnets or scenes performed by adults. There will be music, food, laughs, tears, magic, love, and more for all ages as William Shakespeare's works come to life in CFTC's second "Shakespeare in the City of Fairfax" at Veterans Amphitheater, July 30 - August 8, 2021.

"The brief adaptations allow our student actors a chance to collaborate and devise ways to tell the stories beyond the text, getting to the heart of each play and its themes that are still relevant today," says Amanda Snellings, CFTC's Artistic Director. "I am so impressed with the way our student actors have tackled the language and multiple characterizations. Whether they've never seen a Shakespeare play, or they're big Bard fans, the whole family will enjoy these performances."

Performances for A Brief Shakespeare Festival will be held at the Veteran's Amphitheater at City Hall in Fairfax, VA 22030, on July 30 - August 8, 2021 at 6:00pm. The seating area is available starting at 5:00pm. CFTC encourages guests to bring a picnic and non-alcoholic beverages, or visit one of the City of Fairfax's many wonderful restaurants to carry out dinner on your way to the performance.

Following the CDC and state of Virginia guidelines for large outdoor gatherings, participants and audience members who are not fully vaccinated will be required to wear masks, and anyone who has come into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, is feeling sick, or has exhibited symptoms of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours should not attend. Hand sanitizer and masks will be available. Audience members must take their own trash with them. CFTC suggests audience members bring their own sunscreen, bug spray and water.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for kids ages 3-12 online. Subject to availability, tickets will also be sold on site. The run time of A Brief Shakespeare Festival is approximately 2 hours with one intermission. If a performance is cancelled due to inclement weather, affected patrons will be able to exchange their tickets for any other date of their choice, pending availability, or attend a rain date performance. Rain calls will be made by 5pm, with notification going out to all attendees by 5:30pm.

The CDC advises that older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions might be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19. People who show no symptoms can spread COVID-19 if they are infected. Any interaction with the general public poses an elevated risk of being exposed to COVID-19. We cannot guarantee that you will not be exposed at any point. People at high risk for COVID-19 should not attend. AUDIENCE MEMBERS ATTEND AT THEIR OWN RISK. AUDIENCE MEMBERS UNDERSTAND THAT, WHILE CFTC IS TAKING ALL REASONABLE PRECAUTIONS, IT IS POSSIBLE THAT THEY OR THEIR FAMILIES WILL BE EXPOSED TO COVID-19.

Please do not attend if you are feeling sick, are exhibiting symptoms of Covid-19, or have been exposed to anyone exhibiting symptoms or tested positive in the past 14 days.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include: fever*, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing: Additional symptoms include chills, new loss of taste or smell, and vomiting/diarrhea (children only). While symptoms in children are similar to adults, children may have milder symptoms.

*Fever is determined by a thermometer reading 100.4 or higher or by subjective signs such as flushed cheeks, fatigue, extreme fussiness, chills, shivering, sweating, achiness, headache, or not eating or drinking.

More information about The City of Fairfax Theatre Company (CFTC) can be found by visiting its website at http://fairfaxcitytheatre.org or by emailing fairfaxcitytheatre@gmail.com.