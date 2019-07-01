The Barter Players to Host Sensory Friendly THE LITTLE MERMAID

The Barter Players have been training with TDF National Autism Friendly Training Program to learn ways to create a Sensory Friendly Performance. You can see a sensory friendly performance of The Little Mermaid on July 7 and of Tarzan on August 5.

Sensory Friendly Performances are the same show you would see any other day, but with a few minor adjustments to make the theatre feel more secure. The lighting and sound effects for the show are toned down just a little and the house lights are left on, so that the special effects aren't too jarring. These performances are a 'shush-free' environment, meaning any chatter and giggles is welcome. Barter Theatre also provides an active space for anyone to go when they need to move around.

Parents and teachers have left some of our previous shows with such gratitude. "I would just like to say thank you for creating such a wonderful inclusive night for these kids! Sometimes they don't get to enjoy things that some "typical" kids would and last night was an incredible experience for them! I am very appreciative to have been able to have this memory with my kids/family and will definitely never forget it."

The Barter Players hope that everyone feels safe and welcome in the theatre, and that everyone can have the opportunity to experience the arts. "I think you did a wonderful job and offered so many with sensory issues the opportunity to see a performance in a very warm, welcoming, and friendly environment."

For more information about Sensory Friendly Performances and tickets, please visit www.bartertheatre.com or call 276-628-3991.





