The 3rd Annual Mistletoe Market Returns to The Wells Theatre

Virginia Stage Company has announced the return of its Seasonal Mistletoe Market, set to take place on November 23, 2024. This festive event, which coincides with Norfolk’s beloved Grand Illumination Parade, promises to be a delightful celebration of local artistry, holiday cheer, and community spirit.

Held at the iconic Wells Theatre, a National Historic Landmark nestled in the heart of downtown Norfolk, the Mistletoe Market will feature an array of local artists, artisans, and crafters showcasing and selling their handmade goods. From unique jewelry and home décor to artisanal foods and holiday gifts, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

In addition to the shopping experience, the market will offer a range of festive activities to delight attendees of all ages. Visitors can warm up with a selection of beverages and snacks available at the bar, capture the perfect holiday memory with photos with Santa, and entertain the little ones with special children's activities.

To enhance the holiday atmosphere, The Doorway Singers, a local favorite, will be caroling through the streets of Tazewell and Granby, filling the air with timeless holiday melodies as they make their way to and from the Wells Theatre.

"We are proud to partner with so many talented local artists and crafters for our annual Mistletoe Market," said Jeff Ryder, Virginia Stage Company’s Managing Director. "This event is a wonderful opportunity to support our local creative community while enjoying the magic of the holiday season in one of Norfolk’s most treasured landmarks."

The Wells Theatre, with its original, ornate decoration still visible today, provides a unique and enchanting backdrop for this seasonal event. Known as downtown Norfolk's hidden gem, the theatre's historic charm adds to the nostalgic and festive ambiance of the Mistletoe Market.

Mark your calendars and join us on November 23, for an afternoon of shopping, music, and holiday cheer. The Mistletoe Market will be open prior to the start of the Grand Illumination Parade, making it the perfect start to a festive evening in Norfolk.

For more information about the Mistletoe Market, please visit the Virginia Stage Company’s website at www.vastage.org or contact Crystal Tuxhorn at ctuxhorn@vastage.org

