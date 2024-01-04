TO LISTEN PAST THE QUIET to To Open This Month at The Z

A thrilling and touching new drama discussing feminism, mental health, and society debuts at The Z.

By: Jan. 04, 2024

The Zeiders American Dream Theater debuts a new play that discusses the topics of feminism, mental health and society as a whole in a thrilling and touching new drama that will delight horror and mystery lovers alike.

"To Listen Past The Quiet" follows two sisters who start a house renovation, but soon begin to uncover its secrets, and the mysterious history of the Sally sisters from the 1860s. As both sisters' stories converge in a visit from the afterlife, it becomes clear that the real horror is breaking the tight bonds of sisterhood.

The new play features a local cast, and is directed by Jason Kypros. Kypros hopes to use technical effects and audio to set the mood of the piece.

"To Listen Past the Quiet" opens January 25-February 3 at the Zeiders American Dream Theater in Virginia Beach Town Center. Tickets are on sale now at thez.org or by calling the box office at 757-499-0317.

Zeiders American Dream Theater is located at 4509 Commerce Street, Virginia Beach, VA 23462

Zeiders American Dream Theater is funded in part by the citizens of Virginia Beach through a grant from the City of Virginia Beach Arts and Humanities Commission.

ABOUT ZEIDERS AMERICAN DREAM THEATER

Zeiders American Dream Theater, known as The Z, is a professional, non-profit performing arts company whose mission is to provide a wide range of highly entertaining artistic experiences to the community by fostering and introducing new works and exceptionally gifted artists in all areas of the performing arts. The Z is a community hub for celebrating creative growth and entertainment. With intimate performance spaces and unique programming that generates an exciting connection between the performer and the audience, The Z inspires audiences and performers to tap into their own creative spark, unleash their dreams, and achieve their full potential. Click Here




Recommended For You