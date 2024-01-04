TO LISTEN PAST THE QUIET to To Open This Month at The Z

The Zeiders American Dream Theater debuts a new play that discusses the topics of feminism, mental health and society as a whole in a thrilling and touching new drama that will delight horror and mystery lovers alike.

"To Listen Past The Quiet" follows two sisters who start a house renovation, but soon begin to uncover its secrets, and the mysterious history of the Sally sisters from the 1860s. As both sisters' stories converge in a visit from the afterlife, it becomes clear that the real horror is breaking the tight bonds of sisterhood.

The new play features a local cast, and is directed by Jason Kypros. Kypros hopes to use technical effects and audio to set the mood of the piece.

"To Listen Past the Quiet" opens January 25-February 3 at the Zeiders American Dream Theater in Virginia Beach Town Center. Tickets are on sale now at thez.org or by calling the box office at 757-499-0317.

Zeiders American Dream Theater is located at 4509 Commerce Street, Virginia Beach, VA 23462

Zeiders American Dream Theater is funded in part by the citizens of Virginia Beach through a grant from the City of Virginia Beach Arts and Humanities Commission.

