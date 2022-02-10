THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST Play Spotlights Women In Theatre

Hampton Roads has long celebrated women in local theatre- playwrights, directors, performers, and experts behind the scenes. "The Miss Firecracker Contest" at Little Theatre of Virginia Beach is an opportunity to do just that.

The 1980 play is one of Beth Henley's best-known works. It was such a hit that Henley also wrote the screenplay when it was adapted into a movie in 1989 starring Holly Hunter.

"Beth Henley is like Tennessee Williams, but comical. With Tennessee Williams, no one really gets saved. Nice things don't happen. Beth Henley writes love stories. She takes people and uses their oddities and quirks to reveal their search for love, and the difference between romantic love and family love. She highlights how society defines what it means to be a woman. In all her plays, her characters struggle to fit in with life in the South. This play is about redemption. The women have been damaged, but are very strong, and carry on even stronger," said Ann Heywood, the play's director. Heywood has history with this show. She played the role of Elain in 1989 at the former Old Town Theatre Company.

Heywood's history with local theatre dates back even further, to 1973 with the Little Theatre of Virginia Beach production of "Wait Until Dark." Since then, she has acted, stage managed, and directed in theatres all over Hampton Roads. Heywood says "there's lots of women who broke out here. It's never been a problem directing here."

Teaching was also a way Heywood contributed to inspiring the future of local theatre for all ages. She taught at the Governor's Magnet School for the Arts when it first opened in 1987 and later directed the theater program at Catholic High School for five years. At Tidewater Community College, she developed and taught a therapeutic drama class for recreation majors. Heywood also served as assistant director of the Children's Theater Program as well as the One Act Festival producer at the former Kempsville Playhouse.

Heywood has memorialized her 50 years in local theatre into seven drawers of manila envelopes full of mementos like scripts, promo cuttings, pictures, and cards. She recently performed in a show at The Zeiders American Dream Theater directed by one of her former students from 24 years ago. "He told me, 'You changed my life.' He now works in professional film and theatre," said Heywood. "Every now and then I get an email from someone who I used to teach who tells me I made a difference. That means more to me than anything. I have always loved creating art with other people, but teaching has been the most memorable. The most satisfying."

"The Miss Firecracker Contest" runs March 11 through April 3 at Little Theatre of Virginia Beach. Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 pm and Sundays at 2:30 pm. Tickets are available at ltvb.com. They are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors age 60 and up, active military, and full-time students. Audience members are required to follow the theatre's health guidelines found at ltvb.com/covid which include showing proof of COVID-19 vaccination and wearing a mask.