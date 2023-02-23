THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE Comes to Little Theatre Of Virginia Beach
The production runs from March 10 - April 2 at the Little Theatre of Virginia Beach.
A young Elvis impersonator learns that change is not necessarily a drag and other valuable life lessons in this heart-warming comedy The Legend of Georgia McBride by Matthew Lopez. The production runs from March 10 - April 2 at the Little Theatre of Virginia Beach.
Casey, a young man in Florida is down on his luck. He's young, he's broke, his landlord's knocking at the door, and he's just found out his wife is going to have a baby. To make matters even more desperate, Casey is fired from his gig as an Elvis impersonator in a run-down, small-town bar. When the bar owner brings in a B-level drag show to replace his act, Casey finds that he has a whole lot to learn about show business-and himself.
Performances run from March 10 - April 2 and are Friday and Saturday evenings at 8pm and Sundays at 2:30pm. Adult tickets start at $20; Senior, Military, and Student tickets start at $17 and children under 12 start at $9. Tickets are non-refundable, but may be exchanged for another performance of the same show (subject to availability) up to one hour before your scheduled show.
There will be a special performance on Thursday, March 16 at 8pm to raise funds for Hampton Roads Pride and LGTB Life Center. The evening will include a pre-show reception with complimentary champagne, snacks and a silent auction. Tickets are $25 each.
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid theatergoer in Central Virginia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.