THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE Comes to Little Theatre Of Virginia Beach

A young Elvis impersonator learns that change is not necessarily a drag and other valuable life lessons in this heart-warming comedy The Legend of Georgia McBride by Matthew Lopez. The production runs from March 10 - April 2 at the Little Theatre of Virginia Beach.

Casey, a young man in Florida is down on his luck. He's young, he's broke, his landlord's knocking at the door, and he's just found out his wife is going to have a baby. To make matters even more desperate, Casey is fired from his gig as an Elvis impersonator in a run-down, small-town bar. When the bar owner brings in a B-level drag show to replace his act, Casey finds that he has a whole lot to learn about show business-and himself.

Performances run from March 10 - April 2 and are Friday and Saturday evenings at 8pm and Sundays at 2:30pm. Adult tickets start at $20; Senior, Military, and Student tickets start at $17 and children under 12 start at $9. Tickets are non-refundable, but may be exchanged for another performance of the same show (subject to availability) up to one hour before your scheduled show.

There will be a special performance on Thursday, March 16 at 8pm to raise funds for Hampton Roads Pride and LGTB Life Center. The evening will include a pre-show reception with complimentary champagne, snacks and a silent auction. Tickets are $25 each.