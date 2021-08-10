THE EARTH REMEMBERS Will Be Performed by Virginia Stage Company This Week

Virginia Stage Company and Public Works Virginia, in collaboration with Norfolk State University Theatre Company, present the World Premiere of The Earth Remembers: a new musical song cycle. Thanks to funding from the N.E.A. (National Endowment for the Arts), this new Public Works piece was originally scheduled to premiere in August, 2020, but was postponed due to the global pandemic.

The Earth Remembers is a contemporary, original musical about the history of the Hampton Roads community and shines a light on the different cultural voices, past and present, that make up the unique community of the 757. Once Upon A Rhyme creative team, Ronvé O'Daniel (music & lyrics) and Jevares Myrick (music & orchestrations) are the playwrights. Anthony Mark Stockard, of NSU Theatre Company, directs.

This fully realized Public Works Virginia production uses a pageantry style of music, movement and large scale puppetry to tell the story of Hampton Roads. Cameo performance groups include Teens With a Purpose, Atumpan Edutainment, and Philippine Cultural Center School of Creative and Performing Arts, and Red Crook-ed Sky. Performances are free but are limited to a 200 seat capacity for social distancing requirements and masks will be mandatory to wear inside during the performances. Performances run from Friday, August 13th, through Sunday, August 15th. Free tickets can be booked here: https://www.vastage.org/ter

There will also be a free pre-show performance by local music artist and Teens With A Purpose lead teaching artist, Testimony. Learn more about his music here: https://www.instagram.com/officialtestimony/

Public Works Virginia believes that all people have the right to theatre. This large scale presentation contains opportunities for all members of our Hampton Roads Community to participate at various levels regardless of prior experience.