Singer Songwriter Mary Fahl Will Play Club Passim in April

Singer Songwriter Mary Fahl will bring her hauntingly elegant voice to Club Passim on Saturday, April 9th. The former lead singer of the October Project, which gained popularity in the 90s, is playing only a handful of dates in New England. The show will feature songs from Fahl's solo career which has spanned more than two decades.

Fahl is an expressive, emotional singer/songwriter who first achieved her fame as the lead singer and co-founder of the mid-1990s NYC-based chamber pop group the October Project. Since going solo, she has pursued her own muse through writing and recording songs for movies, singing arias and medieval Spanish songs for Sony Classical, and releasing unique album-length take on Dark Side of the Moon.

Her eerily self-assured voice, with a hauntingly gothic romanticism, creates elegant, cinematic songs drawing on classical and world music sources, American art song, as well as thinking man's folk-pop.

October Project was an adult-alternative pop/rock band. The group broke onto the scene in 1993 with their self-titled album. US and world tours followed with Sarah McLachlan and the Crash Test Dummies. The October Project released their second album in 1995, but broke up soon after in 1996, and Fahl launched her solo career.

Check out Fahl's video for her song Gravity here.

Mary Fahl will perform live at Club Passim April 9, 2022, at 8:00PM. Tickets are on sale now for $32 ($30 for members) and can be purchased at passim.org.

