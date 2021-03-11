Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Silver Line Theatre Exchange Launches in Staunton

The company is currently offering classes for adults and students.

Mar. 11, 2021  
Silver Line Theatre Exchange has launched in Staunton, Virginia amidst the pandemic.

The company is currently offering classes for students and adults. Come to the studio for safe, socially-distant theatre! The spring term starts March 1 and concludes on May 14. Class size is limited per CDC guidelines, and masks are required.

Jeremy West serves as artistic director. His two decades of experience on the stage and decade in the classroom has resulted in a brand of theatre education that keenly creates space and opportunity for people to explore their own identity and experience through collaboration and trust. He believes that an education in theatre is a necessity because of how efficiently theatre teaches us an arsenal of life skills in an environment where one can experiment and safely fail, turning failures into positive learning experiences.

Most recently, he served as Director of the Theatre Program at Stuart Hall School where he built an inclusive and award-winning program which saw students be accepted to prestigious universities and garner their own accolades.

Jeremy is certified by the Society of American Fight Directors and the British Academy of Dramatic Combat in multiple weapons, five of which have earned him "recommendation" awards from the SAFD for excellence in the performance of stage combat. He has had placements for practical training at The Globe Theatre, London and academic research at the Shakespeare Institute Library in Stratford-Upon-Avon, and was a 2007 Fulbright Finalist for the U.K. He holds an MFA in Staging Shakespeare from Exeter University, U.K. and has had additional training with practitioners such as: Jane Lapotaire, Emma Thompson, Gyles Block, Ralph Zito, Stewart Pearce, and Michael Kahn.

Other professional stage acting work includes: Shakespeare Theatre, D.C.; American Shakespeare Center; Virginia Shakespeare Festival; Virginia Stage Company; The Shakespeare Forum; Vanguard Theatre Company, U.K.; Next Stage Theatre; and Heritage Theatre Festival, among others.

Jeremy is currently teaching Beginning Acting, Intermediate Acting, Scene Study, and Fencing.

The theatre's mission statement reads:

We are building a diverse and inclusive community that is conscious and compassionate. We teach, perform, read, and discuss theatre that invigorates, celebrates, and enhances understanding of ourselves and others through a shared experience.

We are a conservatory in Staunton, Virginia that trains students in theatre through coaching, classes, and performances.

Learn more at https://www.silverlinetheatre.org/.


