Signature Theatre SigWorks: MOTHER MARY Tickets Available Now

Signature Theatre has announced that tickets are now available for SigWorks: Mother Mary, a free reading of a new play by local playwright KJ Moran Velz. The play reading is presented through the SigWorks: Monday Night New Play Readings series and will be held at 7PM on December 2, 2024 in Signature's Mead Lobby.

Free tickets are required for attending either in-person or streaming online and can be reserved at SigTheatre.org.

SigWorks: Monday Night New Play Readings is an initiative which highlights and supports the work of DMV playwrights. This series is an opportunity for playwrights, actors, directors, and patrons to explore new plays in a fun and informal environment. Each reading will include a post-show Q&A with Anika Chapin, the playwright and director. Over the last seven years, four plays developed as part of the SigWorks program have gone on to full productions at Signature Theatre including The Gulf by Audrey Cefaly, 4,380 Nights by Annalisa Dias, Masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity by Heather McDonald and Easy Women Smoking Loose Cigarettes by Dani Stoller. The Gulf has gone on to major international productions and was the winner of the 2018 Lammy Award for LGBTQ Drama and a recipient of the Edgerton New American Play Award.

SigWorks: Mother Mary

December 2 at 7PM

The Mead Lobby

In 1968, lesbian Puerto Rican taxi driver Jo Cruz knows the streets of Boston like the back of her hand, but no road map can prepare her for meeting Mary O'Sullivan, an Irish Catholic school teacher with a boyfriend. Despite rising tensions between their communities, Mary and Jo start connecting over daily rides to work and sparks fly. But their friendship takes a turn when Mary discovers she is pregnant and the two embark on a risky road trip to obtain an abortion in this romcom about choice and the women who choose.

