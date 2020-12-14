Signature Theatre Announces Cast Of THE STORY OF WALTER SigWorks Reading

Signature Theatre announces the cast for The Story of Walter, the second of four readings in its 2020/21 SigWorks: Monday Night New Play Reading Series. Now in its fifth year, the SigWorks: Monday Night New Play Reading Series has moved to an entirely digital format. The play is still in its very early stages of development, and the reading will begin and end with a live discussion and released on Signature's YouTube channel @sigtheatre (YouTube.com/sigtheatre) on December 14 at 7PM. The free reading will remain online for three weeks following the premiere.

The Story of Walter centers on Walter, a recently single father to a spunky seven-year-old daughter, as he struggles to navigate the world of single parenthood with dating and learning to live again. The latest work by Audrey Cefaly (The Gulf) is a thoughtful, funny and quietly beautiful journey from loneliness and depression to hope and love - and what it means to be a family.

Written by Audrey Cefaly (The Gulf, Maytag Virgin) and directed by Holly Twyford (Signature Theatre's Escaped Alone), The Story of Walter stars Chris Genebach (Signature's Billy Elliot, Olney Theatre Center's Mary Stuart) as Walter, Maisie Ann Posner as Little Anna, Gillian Shelly (Quotidian Theatre's Maytag Virgin, WSC Avant Bard's Nero/Pseudo) as Middle Anna, Erin Weaver (Arena Stage's Newsies, Round House Theatre's Oslo) as Adult Anna, and Felicia Curry (Signature Theatre's Masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity, Factory 449's Agnes of God) as Therapist and Chrissy. Meredith Richardson will provide the Stage Directions. The discussion with Cefaly and Twyford will be facilitated by Signature Theatre Associate Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner (A Chorus Line, Signature Vinyl).

For more information about the series visit SigTheatre.org.