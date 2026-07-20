SEPARATE WAYS THE BAND to Return to Innsbrook Pavilion for Journey Tribute Show

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Separate Ways The Band - The Ultimate Journey Tribute will return to SERVPRO After Hours Concerts at The Innsbrook Pavilion in Glen Allen, Virginia on Saturday, August 22nd. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 24, 2026 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available through July 30th, while supplies last.

Separate Ways The Bands' rise to prominence within the tribute band scene has made them a force to be reckoned with. What sets them apart is their spot on recreation of the authentic Journey experience in the days of the masterful voice of Steve Perry and the supreme musicianship and chemistry of Neal Schon, Jonathan Cain, Ross Valory and Steve Smith. The listener will find themselves reveling in their musical virtuosity and soaring balladry, while also experiencing all of the subtle nuances, inflections, tightly woven harmonies and visual gratification brought over from the original Journey lineup, which in turn supports the bands utmost regard and respect for the Journey sound. It's a Journey Tribute show you have never seen before and a "must see" for every die-hard Journey fan.

Tickets are also on sale now for Warren Zeiders on July 23rd, Yachtley Crew on July 25th, Little River Band on July 31st, The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA on August 7th, Hanson on August 8th, Tracy Lawrence on August 13th, Indigo Girls on August 16th, Brothers Osborne on August 21st, Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms with Spin Doctors on August 27th, Changes In Latitudes – America's Premier Jimmy Buffett Tribute on August 29th, Priscilla Block on September 3rd, Blackberry Smoke on September 4th, Lee Brice on September 11th, Little Feat: The Last Farewell Tour on September 18th, and Clint Black and Midland on October 24th.

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