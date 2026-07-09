ArtsFairfax Presents to Place Local Artists in Fairfax County Public Spaces

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ArtsFairfax, the nonprofit designated as Fairfax County's local arts agency, expands its public art offerings by collaborating with public and private partners to transform their spaces as venues for local artists to present their work. “ArtsFairfax Presents” is the nonprofit's initiative to bring the arts to where people are in their daily lives as part of their mission to invest in and amplify the arts for all in Fairfax County.

“ArtsFairfax Presents” is a direct outcome from the Fairfax Regional Artist Survey, conducted by ArtsFairfax to identify the needs and priorities of individual artists in our region. With 78% of the survey respondents identifying Visual Arts as their primary artistic practice, ArtsFairfax set out to address a need expressed by more than half of all survey participants: affordable and appropriate spaces to share their work.

“By identifying new spaces and equipping them for exhibition, we are offering a platform for visual artists across the County to widen their reach. Our hope is to eventually grow ArtsFairfax Presents to embrace more art forms for the presentation of theater, music, dance, and other artistic practices,” says Stuart Holt, President & CEO of ArtsFairfax.

The nonprofit has been advocating for both visual and performing artists' space needs, auditing properties and making recommendations on facility improvements or design considerations. By reimagining existing spaces as part of “ArtsFairfax Presents,” the nonprofit creates lower-cost opportunities to host arts programming while absorbing the administrative burden to artists for the presentation of their work.

2026-2027 ARTSFAIRFAX PRESENTS

Lincolnia Senior Center

In Mason District, “ArtsFairfax Presents” continues a series at Lincolnia Senior Center in partnership with Fairfax County Neighborhood and Community Services (NCS). Following successful exhibitions of artists from the Mason District Arts Council and the Lake Barcroft Art League earlier this year, ArtsFairfax has proven the feasibility of transforming the senior living center's lobby and hallways into new gallery spaces.

“These installations encourage Lincolnia Senior Center residents and daily program visitors to come and observe, learn, and interpret the art on display. This partnership with ArtsFairfax aligns with principles of the County Arts Committee and County Strategic Plan to promote the role of the arts,” says Lloyd Tucker, NCS Director and Chair of the County Arts Committee. He adds, “We hope that 'ArtsFairfax Presents' at Lincolnia Senior Center can be a model for future art galleries in all nine of Fairfax County's magisterial districts.”

A recent report by researchers at University College London, published in the Oxford University Press journal “Innovation of Aging,” found that engagement with the arts—both the making and taking in of theater, dance, music, or visual art—slows the rate of biological aging as effectively as physical activity.

ArtsFairfax Presents at Lincolnia Senior Center includes:

“Images of America,” a mixed media collection on view through September featuring 16 works from 10 artists that examine American identity and iconography.

ArtsFairfax will accept submissions for “Exploring the Great Outdoors,” the next show scheduled from October to January, which will celebrate the green spaces, waterways, and inhabitants of Fairfax County green spaces and beyond.

Finally, from February to May, ArtsFairfax will collaborate with the Workhouse Arts Center to debut artwork made by participants in their Workhouse Military in the Arts Initiative, prior to the exhibition's transfer to the Center in June.

Braddock District Office Exhibitions

New to the “ArtsFairfax Presents” portfolio is the first in a series of shows at the Office of Braddock District Supervisor Sizemore Heizer. “Naturally,” a solo exhibition by Ariane D'Souza, will be on view through the end of August, followed by subsequent shows by artists who reside in Braddock District.

Springfield Town Center

This October, “ArtsFairfax Presents” will include the return of a six-month exhibition at Springfield Town Center. The launch of this show will coincide with the return of “artoberVA,” ArtsFairfax's month-long celebration of local arts and culture that invites the public to take advantage of free and discounted access to local arts events, venues, and programs.

ABOUT ARTSFAIRFAX

Driven by the belief that the arts are essential to our lives and strengthened by a diversity of perspectives, experiences, and audiences, ArtsFairfax is the nonprofit designated as Fairfax County's local arts agency. Their mission is to invest in and amplify the arts for all of the 1.2 million residents across Fairfax County, the City of Fairfax, and the City of Falls Church. By offering vital funding, advocacy, and professional opportunities to the local arts sector, ArtsFairfax promotes the arts' capacity to cultivate community and fuel social and economic growth. Incorporated as a 501(c)(3) in 1964, ArtsFairfax is funded in part by the County, Virginia Commission for the Arts, and National Endowment for the Arts, as well as corporations, foundations, and individuals.

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