SELFISH GIANT Comes To Firehouse

THE SELFISH GIANT is a classic tale about a giant who builds a wall around his garden to keep out the town's children, but in doing so plunges his garden into an endless winter. The show's creators, Jose Ignacio Vivero and Susannah Dalton, instill a sense of urgency in the story by placing the storytellers themselves at a border wall. Traveling, depression-era hucksters, transform their wares to tell a much-needed story to the audience they find waiting to cross. THE SELFISH GIANT is funny, touching, and fun for the whole family. It's a celebration of the power of stories!



"THE SELFISH GIANT is really a tribute to the classic traveling theatre," says co-creator Susannah Dalton. "We believe that storytelling is the root of all performance but what makes a show come to life is the anticipation of the unexpected. Every piece of theatre, no matter how low-tech, should feel like a magic show."



PinProductions is currently celebrating its first decade of creating and producing theatre in English and Spanish. PinProductions has, in this time, produced multiple award-winning theatre productions, most recently garnering 18 nominations and 4 awards for the Lorca play El Retablillo de Don Cristóbal. PinProduction's dedication to children's creative agency is seen in its new theatre works for children as well as its bilingual children's pilot Basura Aventura (Trash Bash).

Firehouse Theatre is an artistic home, a thriving hub of creative activity, and a center for community engagement where new performance work is developed and produced. Firehouse has premiered new plays, created and encouraged new work, hosted emerging and established artists from many disciplines, and has earned a reputation as a center for cutting-edge performance.

THE SELFISH GIANT is the recipient of both the National Association of Latino Arts and Culture's Artist Grant and The Queens Council on the Arts New Works Grant.



To purchase tickets go to https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4327284





