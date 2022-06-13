Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Dave Mason Comes to City Winery This Week

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Dave Mason comes to City Winery Boston on Saturday June 18, as part of his Summer 2022 tour celebrating his six-decade endurance as a rock and roll icon. Mason is thrilled to get back on the road to see his friends and fans - "There is nothing quite like performing live. I love it," exclaimed Mason.

Joining Mason on this run are longtime band members Johnne Sambataro on guitar and vocals, Alvino Bennett on drums, and exciting new additions Bill Mason on keyboard and vocals, and Ray Cardwell on bass and vocals. This new lineup will perform Mason's most loved and iconic songs as well as deep tracks and a few surprises.

In 2020 Dave Mason reimagined his 1970's iconic Alone Together album with the release of Alone Together Again. The album is available through Mason's online store, and on all digital platforms, via Shelter Records.

Written when he was only 20 years old, Dave Mason is likely best known for "Feelin' Alright?", one of the most beloved and covered rock anthems since its release in 1968. This timeless song continues to be a powerful and enduring moment of rock and roll history, featured in dozens of films and TV commercials as well as interpretations by artists as diverse as Joe Cocker, Three Dog Night, Grand Funk Railroad, ELO, Coldplay, The 5th Dimension, and so many more. A new version of this classic was re-recorded and released in July 2020 featuring Mason alongside Mick Fleetwood, Sammy Hagar, Michael McDonald and The Doobie Brothers: John McFee, Tom Johnston, John Cowan, and Pat Simmons. Listen to "Feelin' Alright" HERE; watch the video HERE.

Mason has been respectfully called a musical "gunslinger" for a reason; having worked with some of the biggest names in music, his trademark guitar licks and musical touches are all over beloved classic hits. He recorded an album with Mama Cass, played rhythm guitar on "All Along the Watchtower" with Jimi Hendrix, was a founding member of Traffic, recorded with Paul McCartney and The Rolling Stones, was part of Fleetwood Mac for a spell, as well as a guitar designer and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee .... Yep, that's Dave Mason.

Dave Mason at City Winery Boston, Saturday June 18, 2022. Show at 8pm (doors at 6pm). For tickets and information, visit citywinery.com/boston. City Winery is located at 80 Beverly St, just steps from Haymarket and North Station in Boston.