Roanoke Children's Theatre/Virginia Children's Theatre Releases 2020-2021 Season Updates

RCT/VCT has released the following statement regarding their 2020-2021 season:

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has created many challenges for our organization, we are committed to adapting in an innovative way that is safe and healthy for our community. Our staff and board have been hard at work restructuring our 2020-2021 Season to provide the best experience for our community with your safety in mind.

In order to keep our patrons safe, we have decided to restructure the beginning of our season. Unfortunately, we will have to cancel our originally scheduled fall production of THE SECRET GARDEN. We will now kick off our season in the fall with an outdoor concert, SONGS OF THE PAST: A VCT CONCERT, originally scheduled for summer 2021. This fall concert will feature some of your favorite VCT professional and youth actors accompanied by a LIVE band performing songs from our favorite past RCT productions.

We have also decided to postpone our production of THE WIZARD OF OZ originally scheduled for the 2020 holiday season. With that being said, we are thrilled to announce that our 2020-2021 professional mainstage season will culminate with a grand splash on the Jefferson Center Mainstage with THE WIZARD OF OZ in the summer of 2021. This production will also feature VCT professional and youth actors!

The remainder of our 2020-2021 Season will go on as previously announced. Stay tuned for more specific details.



Our scheduled August 15, 2020 auditions for local youth and adult actors will now be for SONGS OF THE PAST: A VCT CONCERT. Updated audition details will be posted shortly.

Warm Regards,

Brett J. Roden

Producting Artistic Director

