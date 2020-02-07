Roanoke Children's Theatre to Host Season Reveal Event to Announce 2020-2021 Season

The staff of RCT: Professional Theatre for Schools & Families invites the public to a brand new season reveal event. The event will be held on Thursday, March 5 starting at 5:45 p.m. at the Penthouse at Center in the Square (One Market Square SE). This new event will give the public an opportunity to find out the upcoming productions for RCT's 2020-2021 Season.

Producing Artistic Director, Brett J. Roden, will be joined by several RCT actors to announce the new season. Each production announcement will be accompanied by a short performance, allowing the public an opportunity to experience a taste of what is to come on the Mainstage. In addition to the 2020-2021 season reveal, Roden will also announce plans for his new vision of RCT: "New Decade, New Us!" The evening will also include hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar.



With the 2020-2021 Season, RCT will add on an additional show to the Mainstage season. This additional production will be performed in the summer timeslot.



"RCT is honored to be hosting a season reveal event for the first time," says Producing Artistic Director Brett J. Roden. "It will be fun, classy, and filled with engaging musical performances by youth and professional actors. We are excited to give the public a sneak peek of our upcoming season."



The season reveal event is free and open to the public.

ABOUT ROANOKE CHILDREN'S THEATRE

RCT: Professional Theatre for Schools & Families is an independently owned and operated 501(c)3 organization that performs in the Jefferson Center. RCT is dedicated to providing high quality theatre education and entertainment to families, schools and children with year-round programming; crafting new and exciting partnerships and programs that engage our youth in a world of communication, imagination, creativity, empowerment and learning.





Related Articles Shows View More Central Virginia Stories

More Hot Stories For You