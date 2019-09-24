Roanoke Children's Theatre To Host Ribbon Cutting for New Administrative Offices & Artist Housing

Roanoke Children's Theatre has a new home for their administrative offices. The RCT offices are now located at 609 Campbell Ave SW and include something brand new to RCT - artist housing. To celebrate this move, RCT will host a ribbon cutting and tour on Wednesday, October 16 at 10 a.m.

RCT's new home is a sprawling two story building featuring administrative offices, a kitchen and meeting space on the first level. The modern office furniture used by RCT staff was generously provided by Barrows Inc. The second level includes three rooms that the company will use to house out of town actors and artists, further establishing RCT as the Professional Theatre for Schools and Families. Grand Home Furnishings provided bedroom furniture to outfit the artist housing.



Community leaders, media and the public are invited to attend the Ribbon Cutting celebration on October 16, beginning at 10 a.m. After the official ribbon cutting, RCT staff will be on hand to offer tours of the new space.

"This is a new beginning for RCT! What better way to kick off our 12th season under new leadership than with a fresh new space!" says Producing Artistic Director Brett J. Roden. "Our professional actors and artists now have a place to call their home away from home while they are with us. We are excited to grow, revitalize and continue to serve the Roanoke Valley and beyond as the only professional theatre solely dedicated to serving schools and families."

Each season RCT brings a variety of professional adult actors from N.Y.C., D.C. and all around the U.S. to provide a top-notch theatrical experience for regional audiences. The 2019-2020 Season kicks off with the heartfelt musical, THE VELVETEEN RABBIT. This story is warm, imaginative and filled with love. Audiences will be brought back to their childhood through the love and friendship that the velveteen "stuffed" rabbit brings to the young boy in this classic childhood story. The holidays bring the magical, TONY award-winning Broadway musical, MATILDA! This Roald Dahl classic will transform imaginations through the fresh, contemporary musical score and exhilarating high-intensity choreography. RCT invites audiences to join Matilda and all of her "revolting" friends, as they stand up for what is right. Continuing the Company's RCT4TEENS programming, RCT has commissioned the award-winning playwright, Samantha Macher, to write an original work titled THE FAKES. The play will tackle internet safety, internet predators, internet addiction and provide resources to keep youth and families safe on the internet. The season closes with an Appalachian twist on the classic tale "Jack and the Beanstalk," JACK AND THE WONDER BEANS. This story will feature a giant, magic beans, puppets and a live Appalachian folk band. For more information or to buy tickets, patrons may call the box office at 540.345.2550. Patrons may also visit RoanokeChildrensTheatre.org for full details.





