Roanoke Children's Theatre Presents JACK AND THE WONDER BEANS

Roanoke Children's Theatre will present Jack and The Wonder Beans, beginning July 15!

JULY 15th at 7PM - Miller Garden @ St. Mark's Lutheran Church

JULY 17th at 7PM - Greene Memorial UMC Street Performance (2nd Street)

AUGUST 6th at 7PM - The Dog Bowl @ Black Dog Salvage

Adapted by: Larry Snipes

Based on the book by: James Still

An Appalachian telling of "Jack and The Beanstalk" utilizing traditional folk music, Jack And The Wonder Beans is based on the delightful children's book about what happens when a young boy plants magic beans in his backyard. For Jack it is the beginning of a great adventure. For the audience, it is giants, magic, and lots of participation!

Jack and The Wonder Beans will be performed throughout the Roanoke Valley in a Street Theatre Tour Experience! All performances will be outside, in locations including Church Parking Lots, Neighborhoods, and many more!

Book your tickets online or call the Jefferson Center's Box Office at 540-345-2550. To book online, visit http://roanokechildrenstheatre.org/tickets.html#school.

Related Articles Shows View More Central Virginia Stories

More Hot Stories For You