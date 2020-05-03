Riverside Center for the Performing Arts Continues to Prepare For Post-Pandemic Performance of BRIGHT STAR

While Riverside Center for the Performing Arts remains closed due to the current pandemic, the company still plans to perform their production of Bright Star once this is all over, according to Culpeper Star-Exponent.

"On one end, we feel very fortunate to have a set, cast, crew, orchestra and show in place before this crisis went into full effect," said Patrick A'Hearn, producing artistic director at Riverside. "For many theaters, the shutdown happened and there wasn't necessarily another cast or full-fledged plan ready to go for whenever things were lifted."

Members of the cast are still partaking in independent script read-throughs and regular check-ins. Lead actress Adrianne Hick is also continuing to keep her voice in check by singing through the score as well.

The cast has also recorded a virtual version of the one the show's musical numbers, which is set to be posted online in the coming days. The theater also plans to showcase various cabaret-style videos from "Bright Star" cast members and other veterans on social media.

While Riverside is hoping to reopen sooner rather than later, safety remains at the forefront of the priority list.

"How can we ensure our cast feels safe onstage with one another?" A'Hearn said. "What will it be like for them looking into an audience, all who have masks covering their laughs and smiles? At what capacity will we be allowed to operate at, so we can stay profitable?"

"However things land, we will ensure our audiences are and feel safe," he said. "Everyone has been in this together-our cast, tech director, production manager, wardrobe supervisor, scenic painters, board ... really, everyone has been so amazing. We will get through this and will do all we can to keep Riverside alive."

Read more on Culpeper Star-Exponent.





