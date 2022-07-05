Riverside Center Presents GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER Beginning This Month

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts continues the splendor of live theatre, accompanied with an optional meal service, with Guess Who's Coming to Dinner live onstage from July 20 through September 4!

Set in 1967, a progressive white couple's liberal sensibilities are put to the test when their daughter brings her black fiancé home to meet them in this stage adaptation of the iconic Sidney Poitier film, Guess Who's Coming to Dinner. Blindsided by their daughter's whirlwind romance, and fearful for her future, they quickly come to realize the difference between supporting a mixed-race couple in your newspaper and welcoming one into your family. With humor and insight, Guess Who's Coming to Dinner is sure to delight and inspire.

Riverside's Producing Artistic Director, Patrick A'Hearn, is delighted to have newcomer, Marc D. Lyons, in the iconic Sidney Poitier role of "Dr. John Prentice." Marc is known for his work in CBS' Blue Bloods, NBC's New Amsterdam, and the HBO Max revival of Gossip Girl, to name a few. Rounding out this fabulous cast, Patrick is proud to announce, Kathy Halenda (Christina Drayton), Robert John Biedermann (Matt Drayton), Rachel Pulley (Joanna Drayton), Neal Burks (John Prentice, Sr.), Crystal Henry Arful-Addoh (Mary Prentice), Nancy Crawley (Matilda "Tillie" Binks), Alan Hoffman (Monsignor Ryan), and Elizabeth C. Butler (Hilary St. George).

The creative team is led by: director Dr. Anita Gonzalez, with scenic design by Frank Foster, lighting design by Weston Corey, and costume design by Kyna Chilcot. The creative team is completed by technical director Will O'Donnell, scenic charge artist Hailey Bean, properties master/set dresser Destiny Fauntleroy, and production stage manager Jessica Pell.

Written by Todd Kriedler, this play is sure to entertain and invigorate!

For tickets, contact the Box Office at (540) 370-4300 or go online to www.riversidedt.com. Regular price tickets: range $60-$75, plus applicable tax. Discounted senior and group rates are available. Additionally, discount show-only rush tickets are available the day of the performance while seating lasts. Evening performances start at 7:30 pm, with meal service beginning at 5:30 pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Wednesday Matinee performances start at 1:30 pm, with meal service beginning at 11:30 am. Sunday Matinee performances start at 3:00 pm, with meal service beginning at 1:00 pm.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, named Central Virginia's Theater of the Year in 2019 by BroadwayWorld.com, is located in historic Stafford County just off I-95 in Fredericksburg, Virginia and produces the best of Broadway's plays and musicals each year with performances Wednesday through Sunday. Follow Riverside Center on Facebook (facebook.com/riversidecenter), Twitter (@riversidecpa98), Instagram (@riversidecpa), and YouTube (RiversideCenter) for behind-the-scenes info, photos, and fun throughout the year. For a complete list of shows, show times, pricing, and more information about the season, visit www.riversidedt.com.