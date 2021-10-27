Richmond Triangle Players Celebrates The Holidays With A CHRISTMAS KADDISH Beginning Performances November 17

Richmond Triangle Players continues its 29th season with the world premiere of a brand new holiday musical, A Christmas Kaddish. RTP's production will open Friday, November 19, 2021 after two low-priced previews on Wednesday and Thursday November 17 and 18, and will run through December 18, 2021. The production is generously sponsored by Diversity Richmond.

In this tuneful holiday treat, Jay is ready to give up, while Leigh is ready to fight -- when memories from Holidays Past remind them both -- and all of us -- about what the spirit of the season is really about. The show features an original musical score with music and lyrics by Levi Meerovich and book by Meerovich and Nora Ogunleye.

The production is directed by Ogunleye and Lucian Restivo, with musical direction by Meerovich and a band conducted by Kim Fox. The cast includes Emily Berry as Emily, Claire Bronchick as Jay, Amber Martinez as the Doctor, and Eddie Webster as the Rabbi.

Set Design is by Restivo, Costume Design by Nia Safaar Banks and Lighting Design Austin Harber. Sound Design is by Shane Barber, Properties Design by Tim Moehring and Hair and Makeup Design by Luke Newsome. Nathan Ramos is the Assistant Stage Manager, with Production Stage Management by Lauren Langston.

Additional production support has been provided by The John Knapp and Tim Gillham Fund for New Works.

RTP will play to full capacity for this production, while complying with current CDC-recommended safety protocols. All staff, artists and volunteers involved with the production are fully vaccinated; RTP patrons will be required to show proof of vaccination prior to entering the building. Those unable to be vaccinated must show a negative PCR test taken no more than 48 hours prior to attending. Masks are required to be worn by everyone inside the building. RTP's fabled bar will be in operation for all performances, utilizing a new mobile ordering system which eliminates standing in line to order, and provides easy contactless pick-up.

Tickets for all performances are on sale now. The production takes place at Richmond Triangle Players' home at the Robert B. Moss Theatre at 1300 Altamont Avenue in Scott's Addition, just northwest of the intersection of Arthur Ashe Boulevard and West Broad Street. Reserved seat tickets can be purchased online at RTP's web site at www.rtriangle.org, through RTP's Facebook page, or by leaving a message on the RTP Ticket hotline at 804-346-8113.