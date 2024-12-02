Richmond County Orchestra Will Perform New Production of CONCERTO DI NATALE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Holiday season will be ushered in on Sunday, December 8 at 3 p.m. with Staten Island newest Lesko Ballet's Nutcracker in Richmond County Orchestra’s Concerto di Natale.

The festive event includes performances by Soprano Simona Rodano, The Brighton Heights Youth Orchestra, St Cecilia Chorus, Dragon Kim's Karate USA, and all accompanied by Maestro Alan Aurelia conducting the Richmond County Orchestra. This event is FREE for all students and children. Photos with Santa and Raffle Prizes too.

About the performers:

The Lesko Ballet Academy on Staten Island aims to foster holistic development for their students. Lesko Ballet l showcases its students performing beloved scenes from The Nutcracker.

Born and raised in Torino, Piemonte, Italy, Soprano Simona Rodano discovered her passion for singing at age six and became an accomplished international singer, actress, songwriter, director, author, and entrepreneur. She has performed at prestigious venues worldwide, including Carnegie Hall in New York, Café de Paris in Montecarlo, France, the Opera House in Seoul, Korea, the Smithsonian Museum in Washington, D.C., USA, Citi Field in New York, USA, Four Seasons Hotel in Miami.

The Brighton Heights Reformed Church Youth Orchestra is a youth orchestra in Staten Island, New York, led by conductor Yvette Washington Wheatley. Some say that Washington Wheatley is a "child whisperer" who helps children learn more than just how to read music. She also helps them learn how to work together as a community and deal with challenges.

For 125 years, the St. Cecilia Society, the borough's oldest musical organization, has encouraged and supported women on Staten Island and their love of music.

The ever-popular martial arts-infused, balletic performance to Christmas Eve Sarajevo choreographed by Dragon Kim's Karate USA

Conductor Alan Aurelia founded the Richmond County Orchestra in 1998 to provide Staten Island with live musical performances. Maestro Aurelia has served on the music faculties of Borough of Manhattan Community College, Brooklyn College, College of Staten Island, Wagner College and The Staten Island Conservatory of Music. He is a regular guest conductor in Massa, Italy. Under his leadership, the RCO has performed at prestigious venues like the Guggenheim Museum and Carnegie Hall.

Comments