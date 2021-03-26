Richmond Ballet's SWAN LAKE Streams For PVCC

Richmond Ballet's Swan Lake is being broadcast as part of PVCC's virtual program.

Joy, sorrow, beauty, wickedness - Swan Lake is a study in breathtaking contrasts and a timeless tale of the struggle between good and evil. Its virtuosic choreography and intensity of emotion have made it the most well known ballet of our time.

From March 28 through April 4, this legendary work - the full ballet with Tchaikovsky's lush score and moonlit images of impossible grace - will take center stage for this twenty-third year of partnership between PVCC's Fine Arts and Performance division and Richmond Ballet, the state ballet of Virginia. Enjoy a front row seat from the comfort of home for only $4 per household as part of PVCC's Virtual Concert Series.

After its founding in 1957, Richmond Ballet became the first professional ballet company in Virginia in 1984 and was designated the state ballet of Virginia in 1990 by then Governor Douglas Wilder. In pursuing its mission "to awaken and uplift the human spirit," Richmond Ballet has become one of Richmond's most respected arts and educational institutions and has gained national recognition as one of the country's premiere touring dance organizations.

Richmond Ballet's performance is made possible in part by a grant from the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.pvcc.edu/fine-arts-and-performance/show/richmond-ballets-swan-lake.