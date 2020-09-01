Richmond Ballet Announces Studio Series For Fall 2020 Season

In-person tickets to the Studio Series will go on sale in September and virtual tickets are available now.

The Studio Series will run for two-week sessions in September, October and November. In-person tickets to the Studio Series will go on sale in September and virtual tickets are available now.

Studio Series: September

September 15 - 27, 2020

The September Studio Series will reflect our artists' ability to innovate and inspire with a series of performances that are a true reflection of our times. Experience excerpts from the iconic Gloria and striking Street Songs in new ways. Immerse yourself in the pain of Solas and the joy of Senza Fretta (without worry). Finally, see how choreographers are expressing themselves today in new works by Richmond Ballet dancers Matthew Frain and Mate Szentes and Associate Artistic Director Ma Cong.

Studio Series: October

October 13 - 25, 2020

Extraordinary dancing for extraordinary times. From loneliness and sorrow to hope and love, the pandemic has inspired a multitude of emotions in all of us. These Studio Series performances will feature Richmond Ballet favorites presented in new ways, paired with new works that reflect current times - all designed to awaken and uplift the human spirit.

Studio Series: November

November 10 - 22, 2020

Extraordinary dancing for extraordinary times. From loneliness and sorrow to hope and love, the pandemic has inspired a multitude of emotions in all of us. These Studio Series performances will feature Richmond Ballet favorites presented in new ways, paired with new works that reflect current times - all designed to awaken and uplift the human spirit.

