Reston Community Players Presents NEWSIES At Capital One Hall

The Reston Community Players (RCP) presents a youth-centered production of Newsies this July as part of their new Apprentice Program.

The program, which debuted this past fall, includes pre-professional performance and technical opportunities for students ages 13 to 18, providing them with exposure to the process of building a theatrical production from the ground up.

Newsies is slated to open July 8 at Capital One Hall in Tysons, VA and will run until July 17 with a total of six performances and will be one of the final productions of Capital One Hall's inaugural season after opening its doors in October 2021. Capital One Hall has made their performance venues available for Fairfax County's non-profit arts organizations' use through a partnership with ArtsFairfax, fulfilling a commitment by Capital One to provide event space for charitable, arts, nonprofit and other community groups. RCP was selected to perform in The Vault, Capital One Hall's 225-seat black box theatre through a selection process administered by ArtsFairfax.

"We are very grateful to ArtsFairfax and Capital One Hall for this opportunity and very excited to bring our longstanding tradition of high-quality theatrical productions to this new venue," said Kate Keifer, RCP's President. "The ability for our young performers to work with professional teaching artists from New York City and to perform at a brand new venue like Capital One Hall is a one of a kind experience. We aim to give each participant in our program a 360 degree view of everything that goes into mounting a theatrical production as they gain in depth knowledge in the areas of stage craft, theatrical design and production elements."

Based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by the true story of the Newsboy Strike of 1899, Newsies tells the story of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy who dreams of a better life. After publishing giant Joseph Pulitzer raises newspaper prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack rallies a ragged band of newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what's right.

RCP's production of Newsies is directed and choreographed by Alisa Claire and Brian Collier, visiting teaching artists from NYC's The LMproject, located in New York City. The production team also includes Merissa Driscoll (musical director), Dan Widerski (technical director) Mary Jo Ford (company manager), Franklin Coleman (lighting designer), Richard Bird (sound designer), and Lori Crockett (costume designer).

Newsies will perform at Capital One Hall, 7750 Capital One Tower Rd, Tysons, VA 22102 July 8-10, and July 15-17. Curtain time is 7pm on Fridays and Saturdays and 2pm on Sundays. For tickets, visit www.capitalonehall.com.