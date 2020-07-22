Renaissance Theatre Company Moves Productions to the Miller Center

The move will allow the company to better execute safety measures.

Renaissance Theatre in Lynchburg is moving their productions to the Miller Center.

An agreement with Lynchburg Parks and Recreation will allow the theatre to use the 180-seat venue, which will help ensure safety precautions in the space.

"This arrangement gives us access to Miller Park Center, which houses a 180 seat state of the art theater, as well as outdoor park venues and the Aviary," a statement on the theatre's website reads. "Such flexibility within venues offers the potential to allow Renaissance to more effectively deal with the safety limitations presented by Covid-19 and remain financially viable until such time as "normalcy" may return."

"As the longest running community theatre in Lynchburg, this also gives Renaissance Theatre the ability to retain our unique identity and expand our outreach thru collaborating with Lynchburg Parks & Recreation to provide workshops, youth/adult theatre productions, and endless other creative volunteer opportunities for the community. It can also provide us a better ability to work together with other theatre groups as we all try to survive this long intermission brought on by Covid-19."

A date has yet to be announced for the theatre's return to their own building on Commerce Street.

Read the full statement at http://www.renaissancetheatrelynchburg.org/.

