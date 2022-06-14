Regent Theatre Will Celebrate Paul McCartney's 80th Birthday With MAYBE I'M AMAZED

New England's very own Beatles historian Cha-Chi Loprete and acclaimed Beatles film archivist and historian Erik Taros, are celebrating Paul McCartney's 80th Birthday with a night of music and stories at the Regent Theatre in Arlington. "Maybe I'm Amazed: A Paul McCartney's 80th Birthday Celebration" will also feature a glimpse at rarely seen privately-owned films. The celebration will be held on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 8:00 PM. Tickets are available at RegentTheatre.com.

"We are thrilled to share an unforgettable evening of all new films that we have never shown at The Regent Theatre before!" said Loprete "Even the most knowledgeable Beatles fans will see and hear something new"!

Loprete is the longtime host of New England's Breakfast With The Beatles heard weekly on WUMB 91.9FM Boston and Seacoast Oldies 92.1FM and 97.1FM in New Hampshire and Maine. Breakfast With The Beatles features alternate versions and outtakes as well as the stories behind the songs, rare Beatles spoken word and special guests from The Beatles inner circle.

Taros credits include working with Apple Records and Peter Jackson on the Beatles film "Get Back", and providing archival material for "Eight Days A Week: The Touring Years" A Ron Howard feature film about the Beatles.

"Maybe I'm Amazed" will premiere Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 8:00 PM (Doors at 7:15) at the Regent Theatre at 7 Medford Street, Arlington, MA. For tickets and more information please call 781-646-4849 or visit www.regenttheatre.com

The Regent Theatre is open to all ages for in-theater seating. Special ticketing packages are available that include up front seating with commemorative show posters autographed by Cha-Chi Loprete and Erik Taros.