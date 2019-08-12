RTP Opens 2019-20 Season With FALSETTOS

Richmond Triangle Players launches its 2019-20 season with the Tony-Award winning musical Falsettos, opening Friday September 6, 2019, at 8 pm, following two low-priced previews on Wednesday and Thursday, September 4 and 5 at 8 pm. The production will run five weeks, through Saturday, October 5.

This Tony Award-winning musical revolves around the life of a charming, intelligent, neurotic gay man named Marvin, his ex-wife Trina, his lover Whizzer, his about-to-be-Bar-Mitzvahed son Jason, their psychiatrist Mendel, and the lesbian couple, Charlotte and Cordelia, next door. It's a hilarious and achingly poignant look at the infinite possibilities that make up a modern family ... and a beautiful reminder that love can tell a million stories.

The musical as it is today began life in 1981 as "The Marvin Trilogy," three musical one-acts comprised of "In Trousers," "March of the Falsettos," and "Falsettoland," with music and lyrics by William Finn (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) and book by Finn and James Lapine (Sunday in the Park with George, Into the Woods). The latter two were revised and combined into the two-act musical Falsettos, which premiered on Broadway in 1992. That production was nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and won for Best Book and Best Original Score. Its notable 2016 Broadway revival, which was broadcast on PBS, was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical.

"Falsettos has been on RTP's 'wish list' for over five years," said RTP executive director Philip Crosby, "and, now that the Broadway revival and its national tour have come to a close, we are thrilled to be able to produce it here in Richmond."

Playing the central role of Marvin is Matt Shofner, acclaimed at Richmond Triangle Players in Angels in America: Millennium Approaches. He won the Richmond Theater Critics Circle Award for Best Actor in a Musical for Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Also returning to the RTP stage are Durron Marquis Tyre (Grey Gardens, Sondheim on Sondheim, It Shoulda Been You) as Whizzer, Dan Cimo ([title of show], Psycho Beach Party) as Mendel, Kelsey Cordrey (RTCC Best Supporting Actress in a Musical for RTP's bare: a pop opera) as Dr. Charlotte, and Rachel Marrs (A Chorus Line) as Cordelia. Making their RTP debuts are Casey Daniel Payne (Heathers The Musical at Firehouse Theatre) as Trina and Rowan Sharma as Jason.

RTP's production is directed and choreographed by Debra Clinton, with music direction by Natan Berenshteyn. Scenic Design is by Kevin Michael Johnson, Costume Design by Sheila Russ, Lighting Design by Michael Jarett, and Sound Design by Jonathan Sparks. Holden Dorman is the Production Stage Manager.

All performances will take place at Richmond Triangle Players' home at the Robert B. Moss Theatre at 1300 Altamont Avenue, just northwest of the intersection of Arthur Ashe Boulevard and West Broad Street. Reserved seat tickets ($35 for Thursday evenings and Sunday matinees; $40 for Friday and Saturday evenings; $20 for the two previews) can be purchased online at RTP's web site at www.rtriangle.org, on RTP's facebook page, or by leaving a message on the RTP Ticket hotline at 804-346-8113. Discounts are available for groups, and student tickets are always just $10.

RTP's Robert B. Moss Theatre is a 4000-square foot performing arts facility accommodating flexible seating arrangements for up to 90 patrons. The building features fully ADA-compliant access and comfortable restrooms, as well as a generous bar, and catering capability, and is also available for cabaret performances and private events.





Related Articles Shows View More Central Virginia Stories

More Hot Stories For You