Prateek Celebrates Release Of New Album 'Til June' at Club Passim in April

Genre bending singer/songwriter Prateek is celebrating the release of his new album, Til June, at Club Passim in Harvard Square on Thursday, April 6th. Til June is a blend of folk, roots, jazz, and a handful of other styles, creating a truly unique experience for listeners. Gabriella Simpkins will open. Tickets are on sale now at Passim.org.

Prateek (pruh - TEEK) has been described as "Not just any guy with a guitar..." by The Boston Globe and perhaps that's the best introduction to his music besides actually listening to it. The Boston-based artist recorded his debut EP, "Walking in My Sleep," with only his guitar and two microphones in an attempt to emulate Bob Dylan's early work. Since then, Prateek's music has evolved to incorporate gritty electric guitars, silvery backing vocals, and lush strings, all draped around his own soulful, powerful voice. Prateek has been a Kerrville Folk Festival New Folk Finalist and has been nominated for Singer-Songwriter of the Year at both the New England Music Awards and the Boston Music Awards. His music has been played on radio stations including Sirius XM, 98.9 WERS, and 92.5 The River. His latest single, "No Fun," is available wherever digital music is sold or streamed.

Gabriella Simpkins is an award-winning singer-songwriter, composer, and musician hailing from Cape Cod, MA. Informed by her experiences across genres and performance settings, her music exists at the intersections of folk, classical, jazz, and indie rock. While simultaneously independently managing her career, Simpkins currently attends Salem State University in the BA Music program and focuses specifically on classical composition. She regularly performs her singer-songwriter material in and around Boston and hopes to establish herself as a freelance composer in the coming years.

Prateek will perform live at Club Passim Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 8:00 PM. Gabriella Simpkins will open.Doors will open at 7:00 PM. Tickets ($25) are on sale now at passim.org. Club Passim is located at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge MA 02138.

